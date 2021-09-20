Entertainment
How Dear Evan Hansen Cast Members Found Their Voices
When you’re doing a musical for a movie, you’re probably going to be looking for actors who can, you know, to sing. It is a truism that seems to apply to Dear Evan Hansen, an adaptation of this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, with a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It stars Ben Platt as the main character, a socially anxious teenager perpetuating a lie that has given him a welcome dose of popularity.
But when the filmmakers of Dear Evan Hansen put together their roster, they didn’t necessarily start with a roster of Hollywood’s most famous singers. As its director, Stephen Chbosky, said in a recent interview, I don’t really try to choose actors, I try to choose people. What I’m looking for is this almost invisible quality of them as human beings. I just encourage each actor to put their mark on the character and tell the truth a little more.
The result is a cast with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences with singing for an audience: some who have done it their entire lives and were thrilled to do it on camera; some who are terrified of it; and others who wish they had the chance to do it a little more often.
Here, five of the stars of Dear Evan Hansen share how they’ve come to love the sound of their own music.
Julianne Moore
Although moviegoers have seen Julianne Moore sing some bars in Magnolia and some rock songs in What Maisie Knew (and the lip-syncing of Rene Flemings’ opera vocals at Bel Canto), she hasn’t eagerly sung for audiences since her high school production of The Music Man. So when she was approached to audition for the role of Evans’ mother, whose tender solo number So Big / So Small is arguably the highlight of the musical, she was understandably nervous. But working closely with the voice coaches and the music team was enough to land him the role and allay his anxiety until it was time to film his great song. That day, Moore said, I thought I was going to swallow my own tongue, really. Because it was so terrifying. Even one of our cameramen, who was a really great guy, then said: It was hard, eh? Perhaps the surest sign that Moore had succeeded, however, was the feedback she received from her husband, director Bart Freundlich, after a first look at the film. As Moore remembers, my husband came to the screening and my kids came too, as well as my son’s girlfriend. So I had a group with me. And my husband said he was so relieved. He said, the way you talked about that song, I was really ready for something terrible.
Amy adams
Even Amy Adams’ devoted fans likely missed the start of her professional rise in dinner theater musicals, like A Chorus Line’s Boulders Dinner Theater production, in which she played Kristine. She was the girl who couldn’t sing, Adams explained. Which then made me nervous, because then I thought people thought I did not know how to sing. As she began to break through as a film actress, Adams said there were few opportunities in musicals and few such films were made. Even for his role as Giselle in the Disney musical Enchanted, Adams said she was not initially wanted for her singing skills and had to audition more to get them to let me sing on my own, they were ready to bring someone in and I was like , no, no, no, let me try. (She prepared herself by listening to songs by Kristin Chenoweths Glinda from Wicked over and over again, before learning to work with who shows the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, on Enchanted.) Although Adams said her role grieving mother in Dear Evan Hansen called for a singing, she took care to prepare in the weeks leading up to filming. I do enough karaoke to know the dangers of believing it, she said. You know when you think you can pull off a song and you’re like, wow, I really didn’t? I know better.
Ben platt
Coming from a showbiz family (his father, Marc Platt, produced the same film) and performed since childhood, Ben Platt never, ever wavered in his faith in the power of song. Well, except maybe this time in 2012, when he was performing in the rock musical The Black Suits and stressed by the rigorous diet he had to follow to maintain his voice. I had a little moment where I was like, Eff this, I prefer to just act without singing, it’s so much easier and less stressful, Platt said. It lasted 30 seconds. When he created Evan Hansen on Broadway, Platt got so into the role that he didn’t allow himself to miss a performance for the first few months of its airing. Then, he says, I hemorrhaged and got a polyp on my vocal cords. I had to heal with a lot of silence and a whiteboard and the right cocktail of drugs. It was my body telling me, you can’t be superhuman. But on the film version, Platt said he found pleasure in being loud (when it was appropriate for his character) without having to duplicate that volume show after show. Evan is a very sweet character and it takes a long time for him to come out of his shell, he said. But the rare times he raises his voice or screams, I’m less afraid of having to keep him to sing.
Kaitlyn Dever
Growing up, Kaitlyn Dever came through her musical tastes in the traditional way: being driven by her father. He was playing Cure in the car and I hated it, to hate when he was playing Cure, she said. Now it’s my all-time favorite band, because I didn’t really understand when I was 6, leading to a ballet class. Now I fully understand. She drew on other family ties a few years later when she and her sister Mady started their own group, Beulahbelle as Dever explained, We Were Sisters Anyway, we might as well form a band and land a few songs on the Jason Reitman Tully comedy soundtrack. Dever learned of her audition for Zoe Murphy, the sweetheart, in Dear Evan Hansen on her way to London. So, she said, I ended up booking a studio so that I could sing it on my own somewhere and not in a hotel room where I would disturb the guests, Requiem at 2 in the morning because I’m jet-lagged, and then I went back to Los Angeles and landed the part.
Stenberg’s power
Even before training as a child gladiator in The Hunger Games, Amandla Stenberg was a classically trained violinist: I started with the Suzuki Method, but was intimidated by the competitions I attended, recalls. Stenberg. There would be children crying in a corner and their fingers were bleeding. So I stopped for a while. Fortunately, she found a new teacher who showed her how to improvise on the instrument and play in a variety of styles, and in high school she was part of a folk duo called Honeywater, although Stenberg now says of this project, It’s a past life. After placing some of his solo songs in the soundtracks of his films like The Hate U Give, Stenberg was approached to play Evans’ high performing classmate Alana Beck and to help write a new song, The Anonymous Ones, for the film with Pasek and Paul. Which completely bowled me over, of course, said Stenberg. Was I like, me? It was a total moment where you must be confusing me with someone else. The new issue premiered during the Zoom sessions while Stenberg was in Copenhagen and his writing partners were in the US, which meant a lot of late nights. I was pretty delusional at the end, Stenberg said. They felt like virtual sleepovers.
