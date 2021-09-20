How Dear Evan Hansen Cast Members Found Their Voices

Julianne Moore

Although moviegoers have seen Julianne Moore sing some bars in Magnolia and some rock songs in What Maisie Knew (and the lip-syncing of Rene Flemings’ opera vocals at Bel Canto), she hasn’t eagerly sung for audiences since her high school production of The Music Man. So when she was approached to audition for the role of Evans’ mother, whose tender solo number So Big / So Small is arguably the highlight of the musical, she was understandably nervous. But working closely with the voice coaches and the music team was enough to land him the role and allay his anxiety until it was time to film his great song. That day, Moore said, I thought I was going to swallow my own tongue, really. Because it was so terrifying. Even one of our cameramen, who was a really great guy, then said: It was hard, eh? Perhaps the surest sign that Moore had succeeded, however, was the feedback she received from her husband, director Bart Freundlich, after a first look at the film. As Moore remembers, my husband came to the screening and my kids came too, as well as my son’s girlfriend. So I had a group with me. And my husband said he was so relieved. He said, the way you talked about that song, I was really ready for something terrible.

Amy adams

Even Amy Adams’ devoted fans likely missed the start of her professional rise in dinner theater musicals, like A Chorus Line’s Boulders Dinner Theater production, in which she played Kristine. She was the girl who couldn’t sing, Adams explained. Which then made me nervous, because then I thought people thought I did not know how to sing. As she began to break through as a film actress, Adams said there were few opportunities in musicals and few such films were made. Even for his role as Giselle in the Disney musical Enchanted, Adams said she was not initially wanted for her singing skills and had to audition more to get them to let me sing on my own, they were ready to bring someone in and I was like , no, no, no, let me try. (She prepared herself by listening to songs by Kristin Chenoweths Glinda from Wicked over and over again, before learning to work with who shows the original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, on Enchanted.) Although Adams said her role grieving mother in Dear Evan Hansen called for a singing, she took care to prepare in the weeks leading up to filming. I do enough karaoke to know the dangers of believing it, she said. You know when you think you can pull off a song and you’re like, wow, I really didn’t? I know better.