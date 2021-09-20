Akron’s Selfie Photo Lab and Oh Snap Museum opens September 25

AKRON, Ohio Oh Snap, a photo lab and selfie museum, will host a groundbreaking event on September 25 in Akron.

The lab and museum, located at 209 S. Main St. in suite 501, spans 6,300 square feet and offers more than 30 photo opportunities, according to owner Tiffany Roper. The event starts at 6 p.m.

It’s technically a selfie museum and event space, but it’s much more than that, said Roper, 37. We’ve teamed up with local artists in Northeast Ohio to put on some of the micro studios that we have in the art installation, so it’s really an experience of art and movement.

Each photoshoot features a different backdrop and medium, Roper said.

It is unlike any other museum, she said.

The groundbreaking event is the introduction of museums to the Akron community. The event will include refreshments, a tour, and a tour of the Emerald Lounge Museum event space, which features views of the downtown Akron skyline and Lock 3.

It’s truly a celebration to be able to own this place on Main Street in our hometown, five minutes from where my husband (Kevin) and I grew up and graduated from North High School. So it’s really more than just a party for us, it’s the start of a legacy, Roper said.

The idea of ​​launching Oh Snap came to Roper in a dream.

I had a dream in March and woke up and told Kevin we had this really cool space where people could take pictures. And then I started researching selfie museums and found out that it was a living, breathing thing, but we don’t have anything like it in the area, she said.

Roper said similar museums were starting to pop up in the United States because it was a good time. However, Roper said Oh Snaps’s approach is different from other selfie museums.

They’re organized spaces, they’re artistic, they’re fun, and they’re trendy, and they were really proud of that fact, she said.

Visitors to the museum can take photos of themselves throughout the experience, but Roper recommends going with friends.

Oh Snap is accepting reservations for the Emerald Lounge. So far, Roper has booked a wedding, several birthday parties, and an Akron Leadership Tour.

Although Roper is excited to open the business, it is not a new experience for her. She and her husband also own Eat Talk Love and a mobile retail company, First Time Shine.

Starting these companies really gave me the know-how to know I can start over, Roper said.

Entrepreneurship is also a viable option for prosperity and innovation, and it is possible right here in our own backyard. We have been incredibly lucky to be able to get things done in our community, she said.

Roper believes it is also important to let young people in the community know that entrepreneurship is an achievable career option. She partners with the Akron Public Schools Entrepreneurship Program to be an example and an ambassador for students.

The museum will be open to the public from September 28. Hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $ 20 Tuesday through Thursday and $ 25 Friday.

The museum is closed on Mondays, but professional photographers can reserve the space for $ 75 an hour, which includes up to two clients.