Entertainment
Akron’s Selfie Photo Lab and Oh Snap Museum opens September 25
AKRON, Ohio Oh Snap, a photo lab and selfie museum, will host a groundbreaking event on September 25 in Akron.
The lab and museum, located at 209 S. Main St. in suite 501, spans 6,300 square feet and offers more than 30 photo opportunities, according to owner Tiffany Roper. The event starts at 6 p.m.
It’s technically a selfie museum and event space, but it’s much more than that, said Roper, 37. We’ve teamed up with local artists in Northeast Ohio to put on some of the micro studios that we have in the art installation, so it’s really an experience of art and movement.
Each photoshoot features a different backdrop and medium, Roper said.
It is unlike any other museum, she said.
The groundbreaking event is the introduction of museums to the Akron community. The event will include refreshments, a tour, and a tour of the Emerald Lounge Museum event space, which features views of the downtown Akron skyline and Lock 3.
It’s truly a celebration to be able to own this place on Main Street in our hometown, five minutes from where my husband (Kevin) and I grew up and graduated from North High School. So it’s really more than just a party for us, it’s the start of a legacy, Roper said.
The idea of launching Oh Snap came to Roper in a dream.
I had a dream in March and woke up and told Kevin we had this really cool space where people could take pictures. And then I started researching selfie museums and found out that it was a living, breathing thing, but we don’t have anything like it in the area, she said.
Roper said similar museums were starting to pop up in the United States because it was a good time. However, Roper said Oh Snaps’s approach is different from other selfie museums.
They’re organized spaces, they’re artistic, they’re fun, and they’re trendy, and they were really proud of that fact, she said.
Visitors to the museum can take photos of themselves throughout the experience, but Roper recommends going with friends.
Oh Snap is accepting reservations for the Emerald Lounge. So far, Roper has booked a wedding, several birthday parties, and an Akron Leadership Tour.
Although Roper is excited to open the business, it is not a new experience for her. She and her husband also own Eat Talk Love and a mobile retail company, First Time Shine.
Starting these companies really gave me the know-how to know I can start over, Roper said.
Entrepreneurship is also a viable option for prosperity and innovation, and it is possible right here in our own backyard. We have been incredibly lucky to be able to get things done in our community, she said.
Roper believes it is also important to let young people in the community know that entrepreneurship is an achievable career option. She partners with the Akron Public Schools Entrepreneurship Program to be an example and an ambassador for students.
The museum will be open to the public from September 28. Hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $ 20 Tuesday through Thursday and $ 25 Friday.
The museum is closed on Mondays, but professional photographers can reserve the space for $ 75 an hour, which includes up to two clients.
Want more Akron news? Sign up for the Rubber City update from cleveland.com, a newsletter sent by e-mail on Wednesday at 5:30 am.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/akron/2021/09/akron-selfie-photo-lab-museum-oh-snap-sets-grand-opening-for-sept-25.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]