Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022 – WWD

Richard Malone gave his spring 2022 collection, as well as his collaboration with Mulberry, a real revelation in the majestic Raphael Cartoons room of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The collection began with more ready-to-wear offerings, as models wore new iterations of Mulberry’s Bayswater and Darley bags. He then gradually progressed towards his voluminous and gathered creations inspired by the time.

The look: Unique pieces for those obsessed with European history, but also interested in how to bring the past into the future through fashion.

Quote to note: “As soon as they started telling me I had a choice at the V&A, I chose the Raphael room. I was already writing an essay on nostalgia. All the lyrics in the series were part of the essay. These are the most relevant paintings that have been around. So I decided to put these details in a collection with living people. That’s the kind of conversation I’m trying to have here.

Key pieces: Jackets with exaggerated silhouettes and deconstructed cuts; gathered and cutout dresses and tops; trousers decorated with horse rosettes; and bespoke leather coats and jackets from dead Mulberry animals.

To take with: Working with big brands like Mulberry just might be the way forward for Malone. This allows it to have total creative freedom as a tailor-made company, to mount a large production and not to worry about invoices.