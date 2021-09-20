



Despite being a native of New York, Williams gained the love of Baltimore for his iconic performance in “The Wire.” Williams’ portrayal was a complex and famous take on a character who could have been reduced to a stereotype, a gay man who stole from drug dealers but adhered to a strict moral code. Little would hiss “The Farmer in the Dell” – although some think it was “A-Hunt, we’ll go,” who shares his melody – to warn potential targets of his arrival.

The Ravens shared a video of when the song started, just before the players charged onto the pitch, and a tight crowd cheered when they recognized the whistle.

Williams considered Baltimore “a second home,” his friend Jerel Wilson told the Baltimore Sun , and he visited the city regularly when “The Wire” ceased to air (he enjoyed munching on crab cakes). The actor’s time filming in neglected Baltimore neighborhoods motivated him to advocate for reforms there and in other cities – in a 2008 interview with Vautour Williams said the show portrays an “American social problem,” not just a local problem. David Simon, creator of “The Wire” and former criminal reporter for the Baltimore Sun, tweeted that he “heard Omar’s whistle” from the stadium and “thought [he’d] lost [his] shit.” “It’s the little things that are going to get me, I guess,” Simon said. “But Michel [sic] will last.” Williams was also honored – albeit priceless – at the Sunday Emmys by presenter Kerry Washington, who I called him a “brilliantly talented actor and generous human being who passed away far too soon”. Williams, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for “Lovecraft Country”, lost to Tobias Menzies for “The Crown”. The ceremony is “In memory” The tribute ended with a quote from Williams: “The only way for me to say thank you is to make sure the foundation I’m standing on is strong enough to support the next person who will stand on these two shoulders. . ”

