2021 Emmys: 10 Best, Worst & More WTF Moments





If you’ve ever wondered what an awards show in Purgatory might look like, the 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards just got your wish. You could blame the time: in 2020 we were collectively hungry for connection all the connection and the television provided a decent sham, bringing people and their stories to our homes when we were most isolated. This year has seen the company emerge from the fog of the worst days of the pandemic, and no one really knows what to take away from it all, especially not from the entertainment industry. Which brings us to the 2021 Emmy Awards, which seemed to take place in a sort of limbo between catastrophe and aftermath, between interrupted business and business as usual, between stagnation and progress. While the 2020 ceremony was something of an apocalyptic shadow theater, with then-host Jimmy Kimmel performing in an empty theater and hazardous materials-friendly presenters dropping statuettes on the winners’ doorstep, this year was an in-person, vaccinated and unmasked ceremony that felt almost normal, chaired by first-time host Cedric the Entertainer. Anxiety ran through the debates (best expressed by the evening’s first presenter, Seth Rogen, when he worried, Theres manner too many in this little room!) which, as the night wore on, was supplanted by creeping boredom. The big wins went according to plan, with stacks of trophies for Netflix’s big lady The crown for the theater and The Queen’s Gambit for limited series, and Apple TV + comedy Ted lasso for its first season. Meanwhile, HBO Easttown mare and Hacks won three victories each. These predictable sweeps offered a glimpse into our current cultural moment: despite some of the most artistically daring, socially challenging, and diverse offerings that were nominated (see: I can destroy you, Lovecraft Country, PEN15, WandaVision, and the last season of Pose), the Television Academy rewarded what felt safe. The telecast also seemed to be more about TVs from the past than its future, with a dragging ceremony that was hampered by bits of hokey comedy and a few overly long speeches. If this is what a return to normal looks like, maybe it’s time for the Emmys to reject the concept of normalcy altogether.

