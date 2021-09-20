The Bay Area’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings, Fall 2021

The pandemic is not over, but Bay Area leaders are bracing for a busy fall. Many of the most anticipated upcoming restaurant and bar openings are places that have postponed their debut due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and many owners are still grappling with shipping delays and permit issues. approaching the finish line. But the main thing is this: there is a lot of impatience.

San Francisco is hosting a long-awaited Korean restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Corey Lee and Pacific Cocktail Haven will make a big comeback in the coming months. Across the bridge, Chef Matt Horn will put his fried chicken front and center at Kowbird, as the team behind Café Ohlone prepares to transform a courtyard on the UC Berkeley campus into a unique Ohlone space for the community.

An opening date is a moving target at any restaurant opening, but for now, these are the 14 most exciting openings coming up this fall.

Kuwait

Opening: early October

Matt Horns’ brick-and-mortar barbecue of the same name is by far the Bay Area’s biggest restaurant hit of the past year and a half. But even after getting a nod to the Michelin Guide and other industry accolades, Horn is just getting started. The chef says he’s only weeks away from opening his second restaurant, a few blocks from his first. He describes Kowbird as something of an old chicken shack, a place where diners can enjoy a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich inspired by the family barbecues of his youth. The menu will also feature hot fried chicken and honey butter sandwiches, as well as a good old-fashioned bone-in fried chicken to enjoy with a range of savory sides including mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and cabbage salad. 1733 Peralta Street, Oakland.

boyfriend

Opening: mid-October

This new all-day bar and cafe comes from a team of four industry veterans, including Alvaro Rojas (Elda), Nicolas Torres (True Laurel), Nora Furst (Uma Casa) and Claire Sprouse (Hunky Dory in Brooklyn ). The vision is to transform the former Californios space of the Mission into a bright third space for the community, Rojas told the SF Chronicle. There won’t be any hard liquor in the building, but expect a menu of coffee, low-ABV cocktails, and natural wines. Food will be available throughout the day and will be made in front of customers, behind the bar. 3115 22nd Street, San Francisco.

San Ho just won

Opening: October

It has been two long pandemic years since news first broke that three-star Michelin chef Corey Lees was planning to open his first Korean restaurant. But the wait is almost over: Sam Ho Won will open in October in the Mission spot that most recently housed Blowfish Sushi. Award-winning Korean-born chef James Beard teased diners with Sam Ho Won take-out pop-ups in Benu during the pandemic, offering his take on traditional Korean cuisine, including braised prime rib in pear and finished on charcoal and chilled homemade sesame tofu. After the restaurant makes its long-awaited debut, expect an a la carte menu with charcoal grills, banchan, stews, rice dishes and other Korean dishes, the the Chronicle reports, as well as plates from other cuisines, including a kimchi pozole inspired by the location of the Mission’s restaurants and the restaurant’s longtime butcher, Luis Perez. 2170 Bryant Street, San Francisco.

Pursuit

Opening: Early fall

Erik Sun will bring a 15-seat ramen bar armed with a $ 60,000 noodle maker from Japan to SoMa this fall, according to the the Chronicle, serving noodles of varying widths and gluten levels to diners late into the night. Sun, known for being a wagyu beef supplier and investor in Los Angeles restaurants including Bestia and Bavel, hopes Pursuit brings the same level of attention as fresh Italian pasta to Japanese noodles. The ambitious project will also include a 45-seat section with a dedicated yakiniku menu featuring rarer cuts and dishes like kimchi fried rice with beef tongue. 715 Brannan Street, San Francisco.

Automatique

Opening: End of October / beginning of November

Former Lazy Bear boss Matt Kirk is almost ready to make his Automat pop-up permanent. The restaurant will open in early November in the former Green Chile Kitchen space, where Kirk hopes to create an all-day family dining destination for the neighborhood. I think in the city there is a hole, or not a lot of places you can go to get good food where you can take your kids, so this is where we were hoping to be, said the father of two children. That means casual but ambitious breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, as well as Andytown coffee, beer, wine, and a low ABV cocktail list. Bread will, of course, be a priority, and once the Automat Bread Oven arrives Kirk says hell is exploring picking up his monthly bread boxes and subscriptions. 1801 McAllister Street, San Francisco.

Calabash

Opening: End of October / beginning of November

Chef Nigel Jones (Kingston 11) joins forces with fellow chef owners Azalina Eusope (Mahila) and Hanif Sadr (Komaaj) at this casual East Bay market and restaurant. Three chefs, one space, one menu, says Jones, which means the food will be served all day and the menu will blend the three cuisines of Jamaican, Malaysian and Persian chefs. It’s a celebration of the power of diversity, describes Jones, something that excites him even more after working on the restaurants built during the pandemic. Food will be designed with take out in mind, making the neighborhood a convenient place to have a quality meal. Nothing we do will be done the way you’re used to seeing it, Jones says. 2302 Valdez Street, Oakland.

Joseph Tisserand

Opening: mid-November

Friends Only comes to Lower Nob Hill from Chef Ray Lee and the legendary Akikos Sushi Team. It’s a dream project for Lee, part R + D kitchen and part speakeasy sushi. The exclusive 10-seat omakase bar will be a place where Lee highlights high-quality, highly seasonal ingredients on an ever-changing tasting menu. Expect to pay around $ 300 for food and an additional $ 200 for drink pairings. 1501 California Street, San Francisco.

Frame

Opening: Fall

Run by Michelin-starred chef Erik Anderson, formerly of Coi, this fine-dining French restaurant debuts this fall at the new Napa Valley Four Seasons. Plans include a farm-to-table à la carte menu featuring Californian white sturgeon developed in collaboration with California Caviar Co. of Sausalito and quail from farmer Brent Wolfe of Wolfe Ranch. The indoor-outdoor space will allow diners to enjoy breathtaking views of the Calistoga vineyards and the Palisades mountains. 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga.

Joodooboo

Opening: November

Steve Joo is still waiting for the all-important tofu machine to arrive, but either way, he plans to open his much-anticipated Korean grocery store Joodooboo in November. If the machine is not yet operational, the hell begins by rolling out its banchan subscription program and offering limited meals out of space. Expect a set menu each day based on the daily or weekly banchan production; each will include a protein, rice or soup, banchan and kimchi. Hell has a few tables and six counters for those who want to enjoy their meal there, perhaps with a glass of wine or a beer. 4201 Market Street, Oakland.

Pacific haven

Opening: November

Pacific Cocktail Haven is moving to a new space in the same neighborhood and there is both good and bad news about the timing. Owner Kevin Diedrich said he plans to open Miracle directly at PCH in November with the Christmas-themed pop-up during the holidays. This means Pacific Cocktail Haven fans will have to wait until February 2022 for the bar to reopen with its own cocktail menu in its new home. 550 Sutter Street, San Francisco.

Jonathan Racusin for Schloks

Open: November or December

The Bagels Are Coming: Schlocks and its chewy, oversized bagels will land at NoPa before the end of the year, owner Zack Schwab confirmed to Eater SF. Schwab and her partner James Lok launched the hugely popular pop-up during the pandemic and will now move into a permanent space where they can continue to make bagels the old-fashioned way: hand-roll them and lift them up. overnight, before boiling and baking these beauties on the boards and flipping them halfway through, of course.

Manual project

Opening: Beginning of December

The team behind the Michelin-starred Ju-Ni will bring the aptly named Handroll Project to the Mission in early December, partner Tan Truong confirmed. With Chef Geoffrey Lee, the duo plan to roll out a small temaki menu, so diners can order sets of buns or, for a lighter meal or snack, just one or two a la carte buns. 1499 Valencia Street, San Francisco.

La Guerreras kitchen

Opening: Beginning of December

La Cocina graduates Reyna Maldonado and her mother Ofelia Barajas will be bringing their tamales to the Oaklands Fruitvale district before the end of the year, Maldonado confirmed to Eater SF. This will be the first permanent home for the duo, who started selling tamales on the streets more than 15 years ago, the the Chronicle reports. 954 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland.

Cafe Ohlone

Opening: January 2022

Revolutionary Cafe Ohlone pop-up moves to UC Berkeley campus, specifically the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, and Vincent Medina, who runs the business with Louis Trevino, says he hopes he can invite people over in space as early as the end of November. They will start by inviting members of the Ohlone community to discover the courtyard, which will be judiciously transformed into a restaurant and cultural space, before opening it to the public before the end of the year. Medina says they are working with a team of designers to make the Ohlone space unique, bringing in an array of native plants and murals, and creating projections on the courtyard walls. The restaurant will begin serving food to socially distant dining groups connected by winding paths by early next year, and in the meantime continue to work on cultural education opportunities and host suppers. Sunday monthly. Hearst Museum of Anthropology on the UC Berkeley campus.



