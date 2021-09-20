Prosecutors stop case against R. Kelly after month of testimony

The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20 (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Monday closed their sex trafficking case against R. Kelly, after a month of often troubling and raw testimony from people accusing the R&B star of sexually abusing women and girls.

Prosecutors sought to portray Kelly, 54, as an angry predator who exploited his fame to lure fans and aspiring singers into his circle, only to compel them to obey his rigid rules and punish them if they failed. .

Defense attorneys attempted to portray Kelly’s accusers as fans who felt helpless after being unable to capitalize on the singer’s fame, and questioned why they hadn’t left Kelly sooner or later. had surrendered to the police, and had waited years to come forward.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly suggested jurors in Brooklyn federal court could begin deliberating as early as Thursday.

This suggests that Kelly’s defense, which began on Monday and which his lawyers say could include around six witnesses, likely won’t include Kelly’s own testimony.

Kelly is not required to testify and would likely be subject to days of questioning by prosecutors if he appeared on the witness stand.

The singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering and eight counts of illegally transporting people across state borders for the purpose of prostitution.

Prosecutors accused Kelly of treating and attacking women and girls as early as the mid-1990s, when his music, including the Grammy-winning 1996 song “I Believe I Can Fly,” propelled him to glory.

Her alleged victims include singer Aaliyah, who was 15 when Kelly illegally married her in 1994. The marriage was later called off and Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.

Since the trial began on Aug. 18, jurors have heard testimony from dozens of women and former employees about Kelly’s alleged tight control over her entourage.

Several witnesses said Kelly got angry if people broke “Rob’s rules” which included calling him “daddy” or getting permission to go to the bathroom or talk with others.

Witnesses also said Kelly urged accusers to write “letters of apology” to potentially absolve him of wrongdoing, and did not disclose prior to sex that he had herpes, a sexually transmitted disease.

On Monday, jurors heard defense testimony from a musical artist, who plays the role of Da-Ni, who said he has known Kelly since around 2005, seeing the singer as a mentor to be followed in the studio and during concerts, in order to “observe, learn and become.”

He testified that he had never seen Kelly’s unlawful activity towards the alleged victims.

But a prosecutor, Maria Cruz Melendez, tried in cross-examination to show that the witness was not close to Kelly, and wanted to stay on the singer’s good side to advance his own musical career, which never came to fruition. .

Jurors also heard defense testimony from a former Chicago police officer who said he worked twice in Kelly’s security department.

Kelly’s scrutiny intensified after the #MeToo movement began in late 2017, and Lifetime aired the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” in January 2019.

Kelly still faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota, regardless of the outcome of the Brooklyn trial.

