11-year-old does the impossible: scores two holes at once in a round of the US Kids tournament | Golf News and Tour Information





As a few of us on the Golf Digest team know full well, a player’s quest for the first hole can take years, decades, a golfer’s lifetime. But it turns out that some players don’t have to wait very long for their first ace. Or their second.

Jake Martinez, an 11-year-old from Tucson, drove two holes in one Saturday at the Palm Springs Open, an American children’s golf tournament. According to National Hole In One Registry, the odds of this happening are 1 in 67 million.

It was the first round of the two-round tournament at Weston Mission Hills, and Martinez hadn’t started with his best gear. He doubled the first and third holes. Standing on the fifth tee, he had 95 yards to the pin. He turned to his cart.

My dad said: Hey let’s hit a pitching wedge, Martinez said in a post-tour interview, which was eloquent enough to sound like it came from a touring event instead of a US Kids tournament.

It takes a jump, and he came in, said the young southpaw. Were all shocked.

Martinez continued and arrived at the 12th par-3 hole.

His 100 yards, so I hit the pitching wedge again, Martinez said. My dad says the exact same thing, aim left, try to pull him in there. It does exactly the same as the previous one, it hits and then it falls. We were all amazed.

I just want to have more tomorrow, ”Martinez said with a laugh.

Unfortunately, there were no more holes in one shot for Martinez in the second round. He finished with a 76 on Day 2, ultimately securing 14th place in the tournament.

Of course, getting the win would have been nice. But checking your first and then your second hole in one is great consolation.

