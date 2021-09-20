MUNA, New Flavors of Milkjam and Food for the Soul – The Minnesota Daily





Get through the second week of school with the week’s A&E office picks.

We officially survived the week of the program. Now do this all over again for the next 14 weeks until the winter break. Spend the second week of school with our favorite picks from A&E Writers’ Week. Like, life is so fun, life is so fun: Three-member pop group MUNA recently opened for Phoebe Bridgers’ concert in Minneapolis, and their stage presence was enough to blow up all the girls dressed in eyeliner and platform shoes. They recently released their single Silk Chiffon, with Bridgers, and the single has an upbeat tempo with sassy lyrics about falling in love with a pretty girl. Other effervescent songs performed at the concert included Stayaway, Number One Fan, and I Know A Place. -Nina Raemont Lorde breaks the ice: Lorde recently covered Britney Spears’ Break the Ice for an exclusive Vogue video promoting solar energy. While Lordes’ toned-down interpretation gives the princess of pop a fair amount of respect, her effort just doesn’t reach the same ecstatic heights. With contributions from Keri Hilson and Danja, two dance-pop devices from the late 2000s, the original single was featured on Britney’s 2007 album, Blackout, and failed to make the Top. 40 of the charts. Since then, it has achieved cult status as one of the stars’ most underrated songs. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Jamie Spears’ attorneys filing to end her daughter’s guardianship, be sure to revisit Break the Ice. -James Schaak A sundae for your weekday: Salty-sweet, crunchy, and just the right amount of Milkjam Creamerys Kunafa chewy sundae packs a medium punch for $ 10 fresh. Inspired by the beloved Middleastern dessert, the basis of the sundae is a sweet cheese ice cream topped with pistachios, rose petals and grated filo pastry. This is a classic example of Milkjam doing what Milkjam does best:; take something we all love, spin it on our heads, and deliver an end product that will stay in your mind for days. -Sophia Zimmerman Food for your soul: Golden Thyme Coffee & Cafe is a black-owned restaurant that celebrated its 20th anniversary on September 11. Located in the historic Rondo district, Golden Thyme hosted its annual Jazz Fest, a festival that celebrates Black unity in St. Paul through music and culture. on their birthday. The event’s music scene consisted of live performances by local, regional and national jazz musicians. The main food option was soul food, with baked and fried chicken, catfish, French fries, collard greens, baked macaroni, and cornbread. The residents of the Selby neighborhood took charge of the food. -Jarrett George Ballard

