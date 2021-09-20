Bollywood brothers comment on their WWE outing and return to wrestling

The Bollywood Boyz, formerly known as The Singh Brothers on WWE TV, talk about their WWE exit, when wrestling return, and their future plans.

A Canadian wrestling team, Harvinder Sihra and Gurvinder Sihra made their WWE debuts in June 2016. Since then, the brothers were best known for leading Jinder Mahal for nearly three years. Sunil and Samir combined have won the 24/7 Championship belts nine times. After five years with WWE, they dated June 25, 2021 along with several other WWE talents.

The duo now go through The Bollywood Boyz, and they sit down and chat with an on-air personality. Denise Salcedo to discuss their return to wrestling date, WWE outing and more.

Breaking down brothers Singh and Jinder Mahal, doing their best job on 205 Live

As mentioned above, the Singh Brothers were best known for their time spent managing former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. They had become an important part of Mahal’s heel character on the roster. They rubbed shoulders with some of the most key moments in Mahal’s career, including his fights with Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and several others.

After three years identifying the Singh Brothers with Mahal’s run in WWE, fans were surprised when the Singh Brothers were drafted on 205 Live, separating them from Mahal who was drafted at Smackdown during the superstar reshuffle of WWE 2019.

Bollywood Boys WWE

While the trio breaking up may have been bittersweet for those who are used to their alliance, Harvinder and Gurvinder think it was the right time to separate them and the right thing to do, “I think at this point in time. there we were a little ready to do something fresh and different. ”

Between the years 2019 and until their release in 2021, they were regulars at 205 Live, the Main Event and even appeared at the Crown Jewel 2019 event in Saudi Arabia and on a few editions of Raw and NXT. However, they spent the last few months of their WWE careers on 205 Live.

The brothers fondly recall their time in WWE after leading Jinder Mahal. Mahal’s former allies felt they did their best teamwork on 205 Live. “In 205 Live, there weren’t any real storylines, you just had to go and fight. I felt our work was the best it has ever been,” said Gurvinder.

“Being on 205 for a year and a half, our confidence in in-ring work was at an all time high. When you’re on the sidelines you lose your legs a little bit, so to speak, and you lose your in-ring. conditioning, so for us it felt like our wind was back. We were constantly booked, we were flying from Vancouver to Orlando for 205 Live for 10 months during a pandemic, “Harvinder said.

The duo said the most important thing for them was to stay reserved and stay the course, in hopes of continuing to grow as a tag team in WWE.

The day of the Singh brothers’ WWE release

Since the start of the pandemic, WWE has released a lot of talent in multiple rounds. The Bollywood Boyz said they were worried about the first round of releases, but after new rounds of releases they thought they were “fine” as they were always constantly reserved. So when they heard the news of their release, they admit it was a surprise.

bollywood-boyz-fight

RELATED: 9 Recent Take On WWE That Society Will Totally Regret“It was weird. Part of us felt relieved. We were lucky, we had a really good run, we worked with so many legends, we literally traveled the world with WWE, a lot. guys stay in Florida, but we were literally on the full time WWE road program. We went through it, we had some really cool times. So when it happened we were like “maybe be that we’ve done everything we can in this area, “sometimes you kinda become a part of the furniture {laughs} you’re just kinda there and you get into that rut so we thought maybe he was. it’s time to go spread our wings, ”said Gurvinder.

The next part of their career

The Bollywood Boyz wasted no time after receiving their release from WWE and immediately worked to secure future bookings on independent shows in the US and overseas. “Right after release we had promotions from all over the world, not only in North America but in India for example, which is such a big market for wrestling, the Middle East and the Philippines, all these promotions got us. reached out to bring us to their country.

The Bollywood Boyz have revealed that their non-compete clause is soon to be lifted and that they will return to the ring on Saturday, September 25 in Seattle, Washington for Defy Wrestling. They will face the “Classic” team Cody Chhun and Nick Wayne. Additionally, they will also appear on Defy Wrestling shows which will take place in Portland, Oregon on October 9 and Los Angeles, California on October 14.

“We are excited, Defy is going to be our home base and we are very excited.”





