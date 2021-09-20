actor Kangana Ranaut files a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar | Bombay News

Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared in Andheri Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court on Monday in a libel case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actor filed a counter-complaint against Akhtar, accusing him of extortion, criminal intimidation, injury and insult to his modesty.

Ranaut, whose appearance was requested by the court, also filed a petition with the Metropolitan Chief Magistrate (CMM), demanding the transfer of the Akhtars case to another district court.

I categorically state that I have no confidence in this court, she said in her request filed through attorney Rizwan Siddique. Ranaut added that she had lost confidence in the court because it had asked her to appear before it without providing a sufficient reason and an order on file justifying the mandatory appearance of the accused in the context of an offense that could cause the subject of a deposit, which cannot be the subject of knowledge and which can be composed.

This court threatens the accused on each date to issue an arrest warrant without giving sufficient reason and reason, his request said.

Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan has now postponed the case to November 15, as the request to transfer the case is expected to be heard by the CMM court on October 1.

Akhtar’s attorney, lawyer Jay Bhardwaj, objected to the decision to adjourn the case, saying there was no recess of the hearing.

In his new complaint against Akhtar, Ranaut alleged that after his argument with co-star Hrithik Roshan, Akthar called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his home in Juhu with bad faith intentions and backs. thoughts. The actor said Akhtar called her and Chandel on the pretext of acting as a mediator but instead threatened her.

We had not asked her to intervene in our case, she said.

She further alleged that Akthar had forced her to issue a written apology to her Roshan, thus forcefully seeking to create a document in favor of her co-star.

Ranaut also alleged that Akthar said that if she did not apologize to Roshan, she would have to kill herself because they would put her in jail as they found all the clues and evidence and had the matter completely between them. hands.

The actor said in his complaint that in bad faith and mischief and by intentionally engaging in the above serious offenses, Akhtar caused him immense torture and mental trauma.

She prayed that her complaint against Akthar would be delayed as her family only allowed her to do so now and therefore the delay should be tolerated. However, she also said that they talked about it earlier on different platforms and links to those are available.

During the last hearing on September 14, the magistrate warned Ranaut’s lawyer that if she did not appear in court for the next hearing on for the appearance of the two parties and to rule on Ranaut’s request for exemption. final on September 20, she could issue an arrest warrant against her.

Akhtar had filed a defamation complaint against Ranaut last November for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments in a TV interview.

The magistrate ordered Juhu police in December 2020 to investigate Akhtar’s allegations and to initiate criminal proceedings against the actor.

Ranaut had challenged the process in the Bombay High Court, which dismissed his petition in the first week of September.