Filming of Adam Sandler’s Netflix Project “Hustle” in Downtown Brings Hollywood and Street Closures to Philadelphia – CBS Philly





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hollywood to Philly! Actor Adam Sandler is making a movie in the city and he attracts quite a few people. Sandler is here filming his latest project, “Hustle,” which will premiere on Netflix. He’s a basketball scout trying to jumpstart his career by bringing foreign players to the United States to play in the NBA. READ MORE: 2 suspects in custody for fatal shots outside Pat’s steaks in South Philadelphia To bring his vision to life, Sandler’s production caused several street closures and parking restrictions along generally busy streets, such as Market Street between 12th and 13th Streets. He also hijacked the SEPTA bus lines, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters. And while some told Eyewitness News they were frustrated with the embarrassment, others couldn’t be more excited. READ MORE: Ida’s floodwaters cause oil spill for Wilmington family Shooting downtown on Monday gave people plenty to be excited about as some waited for hours to get a glimpse of Hollywood at the Loews Hotel. It’s a good thing they’re doing that, ”SOMEONE SAID. “They are able to close the streets because of it and local Philly people can come and watch. I know he’s been in other places like Manayunk and other places, and I know a lot of local Manayunk people got to see this shoot and it’s really cool that there is the possibility of it. do in a city like Philly and not like New York and LA where most of the filming takes place. NO MORE NEWS: Bahir Green’s family ask Chester police for answers after teenager caught on camera Parking restrictions were to be in place until 3:30 p.m. Monday. It looks like they can be in place a little longer. Currently, Market Street is open to traffic.

