Music and Entertainment Icon – Nelly – Named I Am Hip Hop Award Recipient for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 20, 2021–

Today, BET announces rapper and entrepreneur DOUBLE DIAMOND SELLING SUPERSTAR nelly like the BET Hip Hop Awards Recipient of the 2021 I Am Hip Hop Award. Top charts that include Hot in Herre, Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland), Country Grammar, Ride Wit Me and Cruise (with Florida Georgia Line), to her line of popular fashion from Apple Bottoms, to the hit series Hollywood real husbands, and his own reality TV show Nellyville, the charismatic, multi-platinum music icon will be celebrated for his massive contributions to music and culture in general. The BET Hip Hop Awards firsts Tuesday, October 5, 2021, To 9:00 p.m. ET / PT.

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005876/en/

Nelly (Photo: Business Wire)

I am honored to receive this award and honored to be in such beautiful company with former artists who have received this award, said Nelly, recipient of this year’s I Am Hip Hop award. I have been fortunate to work with amazing people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award is not just for Nelly; it’s about my fans, BET, and the people who continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.

Previously announced nominees include Cardi B, Lil Durk, and Megan Thee stallion, leading the pack with nine nominations each, followed by Duck with eight impressive nods. Tyler the creator and Boomin Metro tied for the third most nominations, getting four nods each. Other notable nominees include 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Shiesty bear cub, who received three each. Beer, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Jay Z, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Young Thug, and Yung Blue received two nominations. For the full list of nominees, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, click HERE.

ABOUT NELLY

Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, 3x Grammy Award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, NELLY, has continuously raised the bar for the entertainment industry since entering the scene in 2000 with his distinctive voice and larger than life personality. Over the past 20 years he has released hit singles including Hot in Herre, Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland), Country Grammar, Ride Wit Me, Just a Dream, Cruise (with Florida Georgia Line), The Fix, Millionaire and more. The RIAA ranks Nelly the fourth best-selling rap artist in American musical history, with 21 million albums sold in the United States. On December 11, 2009, Billboard named Nelly the third best artist of the decade.

The music mogul has left his mark in other aspects of the industry as well, showcasing his successful womenswear line, Apple Bottoms and as co-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan. Nelly also added the sports commentator to his list of accomplishments with Fox Sports, making him one of the few actors with three TV shows airing simultaneously at the time with Fox sports, Nellyville and Hollywood real husbands. In 2005, he made his big screen debut in the hit Adam Sandler and Chris Rock remake. The longest yard and Meet me with Sylvester Stallone in 2014. Currently he supports the Make-A-Wish Foundation and is the only music artist to own a college, EI University, which provides training around the music industry while Nelly himself offers scholarships. In addition to touring and promoting her latest single High Horse from the upcoming Heartland album, Nelly is also filming the new season of the hit BET series. Hollywood real husbands, streaming exclusively on BET + in 2022.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, as executive producer of the BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2021 ” with Jesse Collins Entertainments Jeannae RouzanClay and Dionne Harmon.

For more information on the BET HIP HOP AWARDS including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards.

Join the conversation on social media by connecting to several BET social media platforms:

On Twitter using the hashtag: #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET.

On Facebook by liking the fan page on facebook.com/HipHopAwards.

ABOUT BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming to African American audiences. The main BET channel is present in 125 million homes and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET +, the preeminent streaming service for black audiences; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting African-American women; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival activity; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET worldwide.

ABOUT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS

BET Hip Hop Awards is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while showcasing the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET delivers the best of hip-hop for an unforgettable evening of performances, numbers and tributes honoring the hip-hop legends who made and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has been instrumental in the production of many of musical entertainment’s most memorable television moments. The Emmy-nominated company has a comprehensive, multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical side, the company is also getting a first look at JCE film development plans that could include Viacom film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television JCE has produced includes mini-series The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood script series; unscripted series Cardi Tries; children’s series Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; BET Awards, Black Girls Rock !, BET Honors, UNCFs An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specialsJohn Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Change Together: From The March On Washington to Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares, and Rhythm & Flow competitions / game shows. Jesse Collins, founder and CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming. He is also the co-executive producer of the iconic Grammy Awards. Most recently, he was executive producer of the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and produced the 2021 Oscars. He will be the next executive producer of the 2021 American Music Awards. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information about the company.

Follow us @BETPR

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005876/en/

CONTACT: Chloé Duverge

Chloé[email protected]

Louis Frank

[email protected]

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MUSIC EVENTS / CONCERTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: BET networks

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 20/09/2021 15:32 / DISC: 20/09/2021 15:32

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005876/en