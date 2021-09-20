Shah Rukh Khan’s “fan” costs YRF 15,000 loss, SC judges say “You’re showing something else in the trailer that isn’t there in the movie”





Shah Rukh Khan Fan was the story of a fan who was not happy with his favorite star for his actions which led him down the path of revenge. Ironically, something similar happened when (what appeared to be) a fan was unhappy with ‘Fan’ production house (Yash Raj Films) for promoting the title song prior to release. , but completely removed it from the movie. Yes, this complaint was filed in 2016 and there has been a lot of discussion about it. But, today, the Supreme Court finally handed down its judgment by making harsh comments on the matter. According to the reports circulating, YRF has now been ordered to pay $ 15,000 to the plaintiff named Afreen Fatima Zaidi, who is a teacher by profession. She, in her complaint, said she felt cheated as she watched Shah Rukh Khan fan after the song “Jabra Fan”. She was apparently disappointed not to find the song in the movie that led to the complaint. Supreme Court Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian took charge of the complaint and today announced its verdict. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, upon hearing Yash Raj Films’ appeal on Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan movie, the two judges asked: The problem is you (the production house) are showing something else in the tape. -announcement that is not there in the film. When the trailer comes out, it’s a trailer for the movie. Why were you marketing your movie with the song when you knew it was meant to promote the movie? In the same report, it was also said that the representative of the production house Yash Raj Films had defended himself by saying that this was “common practice” in the industry. The statement was quashed suggesting it should be stopped despite being common practice. Isn’t that interesting? What do you think of the same? Shah Rukh Khan fans, share the same in the comments section below. Must read: From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Looop Lapeta, Venom 2 and more, Sony Pictures Films India unveils its list of 17 Indian and Hollywood releases Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

