Actress and producer Jessica Chastain presents new film at Little Rock’s “Filmland in the Park”

Oscar nominated actress Jessica Chastain brings her film The Eyes of Tammy Fayeto to the Arkansas Cinema Societys Filmland in the Park on October 2 on The Lawn, 1200 McMath Ave., in Little Rocks MacArthur Park.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter with a screenplay by Abe Sylvia, recently received its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Chastain is also one of the producers.

Chastain will take the stage with Cinema Society co-founder and director Jeff Nichols after the screening for a discussion of her performance and career as an actress and producer.

I’ve known Jessica since we worked together on our movie “Take Shelter,” Nichols said. the last decade. I truly consider her to be one of the best actors working today.

The open-air festival, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, will also feature screenings of Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner A Hero, and Becoming Cousteau, a documentary by Oscar-winning producer Evan Hayes and Peabody Award-winning director Liz Garbus.

The complete program (doors open every evening at 6 p.m.; screenings start at 7.15 p.m.):

Sept. 30: Becoming Cousteau, followed by a virtual question-and-answer session with Hayes

October 1, 2021 Filmland: Arkansas Short Audience Award Winner Screening

October 2: Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls Short Screening and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, followed by a live Q&A session with Chastain

October 3, 2021 Filmland: Arkansas Short Audience Award Winner and A Hero, followed by a virtual Q&A session with director Asghar Farhadi.

Ticket information is available at www.arkansascinemasociety.org. Members of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts are eligible for 10% off tickets.