Netflix cancels ‘Hit & Run’ after one season – The Hollywood Reporter





Hit and run will not have a second season on Netflix. Despite a major cliffhanger ending, the spy thriller of Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, and co-hosts Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin (Judging Amy, The slaughter), will finish its race after a season with the streaming giant, Hollywood journalist confirmed. The two co-creator groups made comprehensive deals with Netflix, which apparently made the creative choice to end the first season on a cliffhanger a safer bet. The first season was released in early August, and Issacharoff and Raz renewed their deal the following week. By Netflix, Hit and run landed in the top 10 streamer after a day of debuts. It also made the top 10 original Nielsen streaming shows each of the three weeks after its premiere. In a conversation with THR Regarding the first season, Prestwich and Yorkin shared their vision of the team behind the series and why Netflix has high hopes for their big budget collaboration with Issacharoff and Raz. “They want it to be international hit and not just hit in Israel or hit in the US,” Yorkin said, acknowledging the scale and expense of Netflix’s US production. “One episode of our show is equivalent to two full seasons of Fauda in terms of how much it cost. At the time, even though they were waiting for a pickup, co-showrunners and longtime collaborators were hoping to do more, which is why they ended the nine-episode first season with an open stage. “We pitched our idea for the cliffhanger very early on,” Prestwich said of the first season. “Then breaking the story and by the time we knew what the whole season was going to be, and we went in and featured it on Netflix, we were undecided. We thought, maybe we didn’t. won’t make that choice. But Netflix missed it and said, “We want this.” So it was like, ‘OK, we’ll be back!’ We really feel like the show needs at least one more season. Hit and run regular Fauda star Raz as her main character, Segev, investigates the hit-and-run death of his wife, Danielle (played by Kaelen Ohm). A three-year production due to pandemic delays, the geopolitical thriller, which was shot in both the United States and Israel, was Netflix’s first U.S. production for Issacharoff and Raz. The bilingual show, which featured a mixed Israeli and American distribution, took place in New York and Tel Aviv. News of the cancellation was first reported by Deadline.

