R. Kellys ‘defense opens as singers’ trial draws to a close

During their cross-examination of witnesses, Mr Kelly’s defense team focused on challenging the basis for the racketeering charge itself, arguing that the description of the prosecution of a large illicit organization is wrong and that the singer was running nothing more than a music business. They also sought to persuade jurors that his accusers had consensual sex with him and then fabricated their accounts of abuse and misconduct, focusing on minor changes in certain aspects of their stories over time and on the willingness of some to interact with Mr. Kelly for years. .

The defense will aim to advance that portrayal, by portraying Mr Kelly as a generous romantic partner who has treated the women around him like family and has been blinded by their claims.

The image contrasts sharply with the one painted during the government affair, built around the accounts of five women: Jerhonda Pace, Stephanie, Faith, Sonja and a woman who testified under a pseudonym. Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash two decades ago, and her brief illegal marriage to Mr Kelly in 1994 are also at the heart of the government’s business. The charges are said to be generally too old to prosecute, but the racketeering charge gives the government more flexibility.

In the context of the MeToo movement, the trial marks the first time that accusers have taken a stand against Mr Kelly, despite a string of accusations spanning decades. And at a critical time for the movement, it is also the first time that a majority of accusers have been black women in such a high-profile case.

Dawn Mr. Hughes, an expert in clinical and forensic psychology who testified last week and Monday as the prosecution’s final witness, aimed to help jurors relate pieces of witness accounts with a broader understanding of the long-lasting impacts term of abuse and how they can mix. memories of the accusers forcing them to act in ways that may later seem spurious.

Recalling the biblical story of David and Goliath, Ms. Hughes said speaking against a celebrity, like Mr. Kelly, is made more difficult by his wealth of resources and a protective community isolating him from criticism. Now this community is at the center of the case against Mr. Kelly.