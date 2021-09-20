Entertainment
Bhagyashree on his collaboration again with Salman Khan: He works with all the young heroines | Bollywood
Actress Bhagyashree made her acting comeback recently with Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii. After taking a long break from work, Bhagyashree now wishes to be back for good.
The actress made her debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and also starred Salman Khan. While Bhagyashree decided to leave the film industry soon after to care for his family, Salman continued to work, delivering several hits over the years.
Now, speaking of the possibility of working with Salman Khan again, Bhagyashree doesn’t sound too optimistic. Wow, I haven’t met him for a long time. But listen, everyone knows, Salman works with all the young heroines. So I don’t know what script is going to come up for us to work together, she told Pinkvilla.
Salman has often been criticized for bringing in much younger actresses to work opposite him in films. Her last co-star was Disha Patani in Radhe. While Salman is 55, Disha is 29. His other co-stars have been Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, all of whom are over 20 years younger than him.
Bhagyashree worked with Kangana in Thalaivii and praised her driving on sets. She enjoyed the way Kangana always said goodbye to her before she left the set for the day.
Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree and Poorna. It hit theaters earlier this month.
Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani, is also an actor. He made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. His next outing will be Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.
Speaking to the Mumbai Mirror, Abhimanyu said it was good for Bhagyashree to return to work at a time when acting skills are being valued. She’s good at what she does and this is when the talent shines. You can be like me and still get leading roles. Also, if she’s spending too much time at home, she wants me to get married, he says.
