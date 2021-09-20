Rihanna list Hollywood Hills House – DIRT





Barbadian pop megastar and consummate style icon has become newly created billionaire Cosmetics and intimate apparel entrepreneur Robyn Fenty, known worldwide as Rihanna, lost $ 6.8 million in the summer of 2017 at a newly renovated and glamorous Neo-Mediterranean mini-resort near the Nichols Canyon base in the foothills above the western end of LA’s famous Hollywood Boulevard. It wasn’t long before an intruder not only broke through the perimeter walls of the property, but managed to break in and spend the night inside the house before he was gone. tasé and stopped by the police in the morning. Fortunately, no one was home at the time. There was a second break-in attempt a few months later and the founder of Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty packed up whatever was left in the house and, therefore, retreated to the $ 5.5 million apartment. in Century City that she owned. since fall 2014. The Hollywood Hills property went up for sale briefly in late 2018, with an asking price of $ 7.5 million, before it was taken off the market and offered as a premium rental instead. at $ 35,000 per month. Since then, the house has been available for rent at the same price several times. Now, however, with at least four other residential properties across Los Angeles crowding his international real estate portfolio, Fenty has put the Hollywood Hills home up for sale at a hair’s breadth of under $ 7.8 million. Listed with “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” stars James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners To The agency, the house features steel framed windows and doors, high ceilings enhanced by arched doors and a combination of stone and wood floors. There are a total of six bedrooms and eight full baths and two bathrooms between the main house and the freestanding guest suite which together span approximately 7,100 square feet. The elegant formal living and dining rooms, the first with a rust-colored tile fireplace, are complemented by a lounge / billiard area, kitchen with dining area, and family room. The walls of the home cinema are painted a sumptuous royal purple and, across the swimming pool from the main house, an independent garage is topped by a guest suite with city views converted into a fitness center fit with private bathroom and balcony. In addition to the approximately 3,500 square foot condo located in Century City, Fenty has another much smaller and cheaper condo along the Wilshire Corridor. At the end of 2020, she upped her real estate game with the $ 13.8 million purchase of a 1930s house nestled in a coveted cul-de-sac in the Coldwater Canyon area of ​​Beverly Hills. Then, earlier this year, she dropped an additional $ 10 million to take over the neighboring property before listing the first home for rent at $ 80,000 per month. The nine-time Grammy winner, who for a few years rented a London mansion recently up for sale at $ 41 million, is also widely known for owning a 10,000 square foot townhouse-style condo in the upscale One Sandy Lane resort complex in Barbados which she reclaimed in 2013 for $ 21.8 million.

