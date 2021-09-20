Jackson County Apple Festival kicks off Tuesday





JACKSON – The Jackson County Apple Festival kicks off “80 Years of Apple Premieres” with its opening parade scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, 2021 at 7:45 p.m. The festival opens Tuesday, September 22, 2021, at noon, but the parade always takes place on the Wednesday of the festival. The festival will be open all day Wednesday before the parade from 11 a.m. and the rides will open at noon. The Jackson County Apple Festival is one of South Ohio’s favorite festivals, with local high school groups performing and participating in the parade on Saturday. Plus, the Apple Festival features almost anything you can think of, from decorative candies, as well as homemade apple butter, apple cider, apple pies, apple candies and more. Again. Some of the things you might be interested in at Apple Festival are: All stands and exhibitions are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. All the rides are open Tuesdays, Thursdays. Fri 5 pm-10pm Wed 12 pm-10pm Sat 11 am-10pm Thursday 23 Sep Animation – Caribbean parrots at 8:00 p.m. Friday September 24th Animation -Phil Vassar at 9:00 p.m. The Columbus Zoo – Wednesday of the Apple Festival on the Bellisio Foods Stage at 11:30 am Some of the other cool things going on and there are so many more, are a crawling baby contest on Thursday 23 at 12:30 p.m., wing-eating contest at 5:30 p.m., Friday 24 at 3:00 p.m., apple butter and Judgment Apple Pie at 8:00 p.m. Mothman. Saturday 25 at 9:00 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest, at 10:00 a.m. Annual Apple Festival Volleyball Tournament, at 12:00 p.m. Hog Wild Contest and at 7:45 p.m. Grand Finale Parade with over 175 units with a group contest followed by the announcement of the Winners Parade and awards ceremony at 9.45 p.m. The official closing of the Apple Festival will be at 11:00 p.m. Other events you may want to see: The Quilting Show will be at the Faith Lutheran Church Wednesday to Saturday 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Festival Art Show will be at the Markay Cultural Arts Center Tuesday to Thursday 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday , Friday, Saturday 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lillian Jones Museum – Tue-Thursday. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information on the Apple Festival (740) 288-6714 www.jacksonapplefestival.org A band performing at a past Jackson County Apple Festival. This year’s festival begins today and continues through Saturday. Join Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/news/66758/jackson-county-apple-festival-kicks-off-tuesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos