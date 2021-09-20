Ambrane signs Bollywood diva Disha Patani as brand ambassador









ANI |

Sep 20, 2021

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], Sept. 20 (ANI / NewsView): Ambrane, one of the biggest brands of mobile accessories Make in India, entrusts Diva Disha Patani to Bollywood as her brand ambassador in India. With the arrival of the multifaceted and fashionable Disha, Ambrane aims to strengthen its network among millennials. Disha is the latest to join the Ambrane family, which already includes famous cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as a brand ambassador.

Ambrane has a strong portfolio of high quality products in India ranging from power bank to audio to portable devices and more. The products are designed to match the evolving consumer lifestyle, providing a complete mobile solution to users at the most affordable prices. With the keen objective of attracting the young generation with a relevant and avant-garde offer in line with the brand’s DNA of quality and technology, Ambrane takes a new step in its journey.

Ashok Rajpal, CEO and Founder of Ambrane India, said: “We are delighted to partner with Disha Patani. Fashion icon and source of talent, Disha’s vibrant, exciting and lively personality fits perfectly with Ambrane’s style and panache. has become synonymous. Disha is not only a style icon, but also a source of inspiration for young people. She has an incredible number of fans, not just on screen, but her influential social media presence has captured the community by the millions. His commitment to fitness and his love for dancing, combined with his energetic personality, make him an ideal choice for Ambrane. “ “Disha, with her very astonishing performance, has carved out a place for herself in Bollywood. She is one of the main stars of Bollywood and has been acclaimed by critics and the public for her style and her work. It is her versatility. which resonates with Ambrane’s identity. Through this association, we aim to ignite a stronger narrative for the brand, ”he adds.

Speaking on the association, Disha Patani commented, “Ambrane has simplified my daily routine. Gadgets help me stay powered and charged in style. I am in love with the very dynamic product line. I am delighted to be associated with Ambrane and look forward to this collaboration. “

For the holiday season, Ambrane announces its integrated campaign with Disha. Outreach will include all digital platforms as well as interesting outdoor performances and activations. The BTL campaign will involve ambient advertising and retail activations.

Ambrane began his journey in 2012 and still has over 20 million users. The brand has spearheaded innovation in product ideas, balanced by supreme quality and cutting-edge technology. Ambrane, with its robust consumer-centric approach, has seen multiple growth in 2020 despite the pandemic.

This story is provided by NewsView. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / NewsView)

