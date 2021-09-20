Anthony Johnson, famous actor for Friday, dies at 55





Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for his modest but memorable roles in Friday, House Party and about two dozen other films, died on September 6. He was 55 years old. His death, in a Los Angeles County, California hospital, was confirmed by his agent, LyNea Bell, and the county medical examiner’s office; neither specified a cause. Mr Johnson is perhaps best known for playing Ezal, a drug addict and thief who unintentionally interrupts a heist, in the 1995 film Friday, starring Ice Cube. Mr. Johnson’s other film credits, sometimes as AJ Johnson, include House Party (1990), Menace II Society (1993) and BAPS (1997). Mr. Johnson was born February 1, 1966 and raised in Compton, California. If you made it out of Compton you can do it anywhere, he said in a interview 2018 with VladTV. You had to be very careful and watch yourself at the time.

In a maintenance 2013 for a YouTube series called Conversations of an Actor, Mr Johnson said his father, Eddie Smith, was a stuntman who worked with Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and other stars. His father, he said, helped him get his start in the industry by involving him in a behind-the-scenes job. He told me whenever I’m in front of the camera to always stand out, to do something in front of the camera that people remember me, Mr Johnson said in the interview 2018. In the 2013 interview, Mr Johnson said he had never taken acting lessons. It’s really easy to act, he said. You just put yourself in a situation that you are not in but that you really want to be in. Mr Johnson’s survivors include his wife, Lexis, and three children, as well as a brother, Edward Smith, and a sister, Sheila. As news of Mr Johnson’s death spread on Monday, cast and performers shared memories and brief appreciations on social media. Ice Cube described Mr Johnson on Twitter as an naturally funny guy.

Rapper and actor Shad Moss, also known by his stage name Bow Wow, credited Mr Johnson with helping launch his career. In a video on Instagram, he said Mr Johnson was the MC on the 1993 Chronic Tour, led by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, when he picked Mr Moss from the crowd and invited him backstage. If it weren’t for the eyes of AJ Johnson, then picking me out of 20,000 people in Ohio, I don’t think there would ever have been a Bow Wow, he said . We will truly miss you, and you will definitely go down in history as one of the greats. In addition to playing stand-up comedies and acting in films, Mr Johnson said in 2013 that he has also appeared in plays and expressed a desire to return to the stage. It’s like doing a stand-up, he says. I love it. I like the theater. This is where I go back. Mr Johnson said Robin Harris, an actor and comedian who has also appeared in House Party, helped him early in his career, including giving one of his first stand-up shots. I did about three minutes and was booed, Mr Johnson said in the 2013 interview. He told me to come home and make up some jokes. I came back, and the rest is history.

