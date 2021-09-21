The Daily Californian Arts & Entertainment selects the best dressed for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards





To celebrate contemporary music and music video art, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) In-Person took place at the Barclays Center in New York City on September 12 after a socially distant year. From Doja Cats Thom Browne’s worm dress to the fluid Versace Lil Nas Xs ensemble, here are the Daily Californians’ picks for this year’s best dressed VMAs. Chat Doja to Thom Browne Serving not only as a perennial host of nights, but also an award nominee, rapper Doja Cat wore countless eye-catching looks, one of the most notable being a quilted Thom Browne Spring / Summer 2018 dress that sparked fascination. collective among viewers. As she delivered an acceptance speech alongside SZA for the award for Best VMA Collaboration for their hit “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat boldly stated that I looked like a worm, that’s dope in reference to his extravagant couture piece. Thom Brownes’ colorful creation encased the pop star in a combined helmet / top with rounded shoulders. Inlaid jewelry, which was carefully arranged to resemble radiant rays emitted from Doja Cats face, circled her tight face. In the end, Doja Cat came out radiant in a daring gown that complimented her unabashed humor and quirky approach to fashion during this milestone in her career. Normani in Patrycja Pagas Dazzling on the red carpet, Normani stepped out in a two-piece set by British designer Patrycja Pagas. As viewers anticipated the TV debut of her VMA-nominated hit Wild Side, the singer wore a vegan leather jacket with oversized sleeves and an exaggerated collar. Pagas is known for her architectural approach to form, and her design for Normani paired the singer’s structured jacket with a matching deconstructed wrap skirt for a more take on the traditional skirt suit silhouette. As Normani continues to make waves with his charismatic musical presence, this appearance at the VMA is just one more moment in the artist’s young career. Billie Eilish In a throwback to the iconic oversized silhouettes of her early career, Billie Eilish wore a loose knit sweater over a black pleated skirt for this year’s red carpet. Before the release of his popular second album Happier than ever, the singer had recently made headlines for the overhaul of her dramatic style. After swapping out her streetwear layout for the glamor of dresses and corsets, Eilish emerged in an elevated interpretation of spacious, oversized outfits reminiscent of the beginnings of her rise in contemporary fashion. From the loose knit sweater to her skirts with subtle floral details, multiple textile elements add complexity to this adaptation of her comfortable style. Lil Nas X in Atelier Versace Before entering VMA history as the show’s Best Honor winner for Video of the Year, Lil Nas X was stunned by his standards-defying Atelier Versace custom costume hybrid. gender. The young performer seemed to pay homage to legendary icons of black music from previous generations: Lil Kim, Rick James and Prince. Sparing no expense, Lil Nas X embraced the extravagance of her inspirations in a sparkling off-the-shoulder tuxedo jacket that cascaded down a crystal-encrusted skirt train. Since his rise as one of the music industry’s most prolific young voices, intricate and eccentric fashion moments like this are only expected from the singer from Montero and this time, Lil Nas X has impressed with his tribute to those who broke boundaries before him while also celebrating his LGBTQ + identity. Kim Petras in Richard Quinn Pop artist Kim Petras donned a look from London designer Richard Quinns’ Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection, covered head-to-toe in black latex under a heavily embellished slip dress. Here, Quinns is designing trademarks of pairing BDSM latex costumes with whimsical and more delicate dresses, resulting in an exaggeration of the individual elements of this look. For Petras, this methodology was taken further with the brutal juxtaposition between black latex under a dress adorned with a cross that recalls the imagery of the Catholic chapel. This beautifully Byzantine but slightly terrifying look reinforces the reputation of pop stars as a shameless provocateur in music and fashion. Michelle San Andres covers fashion. Contact her at [email protected].

