8 of the best Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood movies to watch :: Khush Mag





Ayushmann Khurrana has wowed us with his performances, film after film. He entered the industry with a bang and won millions of hearts with his debut film “Vicky Donor” in 2012. While Khurrana was perhaps ten years old in Bollywood, he pocketed an array of roles. unconventional and has made a mark for itself in the industry. Known to be a risk taker when it comes to choosing roles, his choices always leave us delighted, from his character as a sperm donor and bald man in “Bala”, to a man with erectile dysfunction in “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and even a gay lover in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan’. His lineup as an actor doing comedy or drama has won him immense praise, he has shown his versatility year after year. Alongside her top contemporary actors, the star is also known for her and eclectic sense of style. A devoted husband, loving father, phenomenal actor and style maverick, words fail to describe this highly talented actor. Coming into his 37th on September 14, 2021, let’s step back in time and look back at his vast portfolio of actors who prove he is a versatile player. Donor Vicky



Playing the role of Vicky Arora in her first film, Ayushmann Khurrana was from the start of her career by taking on the role of a sperm donor associated with a taboo subject in India. However, he has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere and has become a force to be reckoned with. Badhaai Ho



It’s a regular movie about how elderly parents expect their second child. In the film, Khurrana has embraced the role of an embarrassed young man who struggles to ultimately find solace in the situation. Because what will sex do with age? Andhadhoun



Playing the role of a blind man, Khurrana received immense praise for his acting skills after this thrilling mystery film. Dream girl



His role in “Dream Girl” proves he is a handyman, showcasing his expertise in imitating a girl’s voice that has divided audiences. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan



Erectile dysfunction is a subject that is little talked about in our society due to patriarchal beliefs. Khurrana has assumed the progressive role of raising awareness and reaching a greater percentage of the Indian population. Bala



Baldness is another manifestation of bodily shame and Ayushmann Khurrana kept his promise to break the taboo with his film “Bala”. Taking the character of a young man in his twenties, his baldness teaches us to live with it and deal with insecurity. Article 15



Khurrana plays the role of a human cop who is stationed in the rural backwaters in this drama. Soon he is confronted with the grim reality of Bharat, when he learns that two underage girls have been brutally raped and murdered, while asking for a better daily salary. Highlighting the bigger issues, the film sheds light on the corrupted system. Dum Laga Ke Haisha



Breaking down the notion of bodily shame, Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the film proves that a warm and caring person is what matters, not the outside. He marries an overweight girl because of family pressure but finds himself in love.

