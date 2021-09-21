‘Friday’ actor Anthony Johnson has died aged 55





Actor and comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson, best known for his role as Ezal in the Ice Cube comedy “Friday”, has died, a rep has confirmed to multiple media.

LyNea Bell has confirmed that the “House Party” actor has passed away at the age of 55, calling him an “iconic stage and screen legend.” Neither the date nor the cause of death was immediately given.

In a report obtained by USA Today, Bell said of Johnson, “the comedy world has been rocked once again.” Continuing with, “He left us with incredible memories of his laughter, his dynamic acting skills, but most of all of his huge personality and heart of gold. We will constantly pray for all of his family, including his wife Lexis, her 3 children, her brother Edward ‘Peanut’ Smith, her sister Sheila, and life manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to deal with and grieve a also huge loss. ”



Editor’s Note: The clip below contains slight profanity.

Rapper, director and actor Ice Cube paid tribute to the comedian on Twitter who was often referred to as AJ In the statement, Ice Cube wrote: “Sad to wake up to the news of the passing of AJ Johnson. Naturally funny dude who was straight out of Compton at the same time. Sorry, I did couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday, ”he said.

The 1995 low-budget movie “Friday” grossed over $ 27 million at the box office, BuzzFeed News reported in 2015, and has seen even more success in renting and purchasing videos and DVDs. The film, sold by Turner Classic Movies Store, is still so popular that physical copies are sold out.

