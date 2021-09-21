The 10 Best Jewelry Moments at the Emmy Awards – The Hollywood Reporter

At the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night, vibrant hues reigned on the red carpet, embraced by both women and men, while the stars also pointed out a wide variety of bursts imaginatively. Here is a preview Hollywood journalistThe 10 Best Moments of Diamonds and Other Jewelry on the Emmys Red Carpet:

Jean Smart in Cathy Waterman

Based on social media reaction alone, the winner of an Emmy for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks was among the most talked about moments of the night. While watching Smart’s touching talk about her late husband, viewers also enjoyed a perfect close-up of her earrings by Los Angeles-based Cathy Waterman: The Breaulette Tattoo earrings feature a pair of trebles. -Pear-shaped navies totaling 60 carats, topped with diamonds set in recycled platinum.

Child martyrs at Cartier

Many great necklaces were seen at the Emmys, but none were more eye-catching than the gold and diamond coin worn by Yara Shahidi. From the Cactus de Cartier de Cartier collection, the necklace composed of diamonds and emeralds set in 18k gold costs $ 372,000 and matches perfectly with the neckline of Shahidi’s emerald-colored Dior dress. Shahidi also wore Cactus de Cartier earrings and rings from the house’s Ecrou de Cartier collection.

Angela Bassett at Gismondi 1754

The 9-1-1 The star excels in dramatic red carpet looks, and that spilled over to the Sunday night Emmys, where she wore a black Greta Constantine column dress accented with a high-powered pink ruffle that extended from her shoulders. to his toes. Bassett accentuated the dress with the Melograno earrings by Genoa jeweler Gismondi 1754, featuring diamonds and rubies totaling over 30 carats, set in 18k white gold.

Bowen Yang in Tiffany & Co.

Brooches are now a staple among stylish guys on red carpets, and this idea was seen early on Sunday night, when Saturday Night LiveBowen Yang appeared on the carpet in a tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna and silver platform boots by Syro, from Brooklyn. But the Emmy nominee also couldn’t contain his excitement that Tiffany & Co. had loaned him jewelry for the night – and why not? He wore one of the jeweler’s most iconic pieces, the Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Paris Flames brooch, adorned with diamonds set in 18k yellow gold and platinum and named in honor of Jean Schlumberger, one of the the most emblematic designers of the house. “A Tiffany brooch!” It’s crazy! ”He apologized.

Cynthia Erivo in Roberto Coin

Emmy nominee for her role as Aretha Franklin in Genie is always a red carpet favorite for her thoughtful choices, and she didn’t disappoint on Sunday night, both stylish and playful in a custom Louis Vuitton leather halter dress accented with a burst of turquoise, white and cobalt feathers. Diamonds from Roberto Coin – who also outfitted Erivo with jewelry for last week’s Met Gala – completed the look, including the designer’s Pharoah Cento choker, which can also be worn as a bracelet (the tour neck was tied with a ribbon at the back) and features over 58 carats of baguette-cut diamonds and sells for over $ 580,000.

Billy Porter in Lorraine Schwartz

Her head-to-toe look by Ashi Studio was supposed to feature ruffles that stretched all the way to the floor. But when this idea didn’t work, the Pose the star turned the detail into wings, which suited the latest actor to play perfectly Cinderella‘s “Fabulous Godmother”, as listed in Amazon Prime Video credits. But her all-black ensemble also turned out to be the perfect setting for Lorraine Schwartz’s jewelry, including a spectacular necklace made of emeralds and diamonds. Schwartz also provided the diamond earrings Porter wore, as well as a selection of bracelets and rings.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Tiffany & Co.

The candidate for The Queen’s Gambit marked another much-discussed red carpet moment at Dior on Sunday night – this time a collaboration with stylist and designer Paul Burgo – with the actress wearing a romantic opera coat over an elegant backless gown, both in yellow tone on tone. White diamonds from Tiffany & Co. completed the look, including platinum necklaces from Elsa Peretti’s Diamonds by the Yard, which draped over Taylor-Joy’s back, as well as pieces with unrefined yellow sapphires from the collection. Blue Book of the house and cluster earrings with diamonds. in platinum.

Mindy Kaling in De Beers jewelry store

Among the most beautiful necklaces of the night was the delicate diamond seen on presenter Mindy Kaling. De Beers ‘Assana necklace features 37.47 carats of white diamonds set in 18k white gold and matched perfectly with the strapless neckline of the actress’ Carolina Herrera strapless column dress with personalized bow. Kaling also wore the platinum Drops of Light earrings and the jeweler’s Enchanted Lotus cocktail ring.

Sarah Paulson in Mateo

Impeachment: American Crime Story The Paulson star also opted for Carolina Herrera, a dramatic gown from the spring 2022 collection by Wes Gordon, with voluminous sleeves and a plunging V-neck in crimson silk. New York-based jewelry designer Mateo’s graphic earrings worked well against the romantic lines of the dress. Crafted from ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds set in 18k white gold, the earrings were inspired by the work of painter Wassily Kandinsky. “I particularly adore [the artist’s] room FloatingThe Jamaican-born jewelry designer said in a statement. ultimate sophistication. “

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Lorraine Schwartz

Tonal statements were part of the style trends of the night, and Catherine Zeta-Jones offered one of Sunday’s most stylish combinations. With her strapless draped dark pink chiffon dress by New York-based Cristina Ottaviano, Zeta-Jones chose a jewelry set from Lorraine Schwartz, including a pink and white diamond necklace and a ring showcasing diamonds and spinels. Earrings with pear shaped diamond drops totaling 21.5 carats completed the look.