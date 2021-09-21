“The Big Leap” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Although its quality has fluctuated too much over its four seasons to be truly excellent, Lifetime’s Unreal was perhaps the most cynical show ever made for television. And there is greatness in that. Unreal watched reality TV with a can of gasoline in one hand and a match in the other, portraying a genre uniting sadists and masochists under the banner of cunning capitalism.

Fox’s new comedy-drama The big jump is, at some level, like a version of Unreal made for a broadcast network with a heavy addiction to reality TV. It’s not completely without cynicism, but it’s a very localized cynicism within a show that, deep down, still believes that no matter how artificial “reality” may be, it’s still a genre. capable of changing the lives of its participants for the better – say, by contributing to the revival of Detroit and successfully staging an entertaining production of Swan Lake.

The big jump The bottom line

Better when it’s light, rather than trying to perform more emotional movements.

Broadcasting date : Monday, September 20

To throw: Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Jon Rudnitsky, Kevin Daniels, Piper Perabo, Ser’Darius Blain, Simone Recasner, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Anna Grace Barlow

Creator: Liz heldens



That’s a lot of, well, big hops to buy in, and maybe that’s why The big jump worked pretty well for me as a comedy and felt pretty hollow at every turn as an inspirational drama, although in this broadcast landscape the “half-success” almost counts as a “hit.”

Created by Liz Heldens, The big jump is a second chance story. New Fox reality TV series of the same name arrives in Detroit to recruit a cast of amateur dancers in a bid to stage the above Swan Lake. The thing is, this isn’t an elimination show, although two of the three episodes sent to critics revolve entirely around auditions and eliminations. Perhaps aware that Fox would never, under the current circumstances, make a show as conspicuously sane as fiction big jump, producer Nick (Scott Foley) has been confused by soap operas and mini-scandals.

Luckily, the aspiring contestants give Nick a lot of work, and they’re the show’s real focus, with most of them battling multiple forms of adversity. There’s the plus-size Gabby (Simone Recasner) who put her dancing dreams aside when she got pregnant at the end of high school. This then caused her to stop talking to her ex-boyfriend Justin (Raymond Cham Jr.), whose dream of dancing died when his father kicked him out of the house after he became gay. There’s Mike (Jon Rudnitsky), whose whole personality changed when “they” shut down the auto factory where he worked, causing him to lose his joy and his wife, Paula (Piper Perabo), who beat cancer and maybe been responsible for pushing Mike into the gig economy. There’s disgraced NFL star Reggie (Ser’Darius Blain), recruited by Nick for his star power and immediate chemistry with Gabby. There’s Julia (Teri Polo), a former ballet dancer who now posts on social media about the not-so-wonderful old age journey.

Judges / producers Wayne (Kevin Daniels) and Monica (Mallory Jansen) oversee all the mess with Nick.

Wayne and Monica are skeptical, but their skepticism comes from the value they place on their own dance experience. The cynicism that permeates the show in the show comes from Nick and his role in making love triangles and creating situations that prioritize bickering and internal fights over the actual struggles of the participants. Behind-the-scenes maneuvers play the role of a Cliffs Notes version of the detailed manipulations of Unreal, but it’s still entertaining because Foley is funny and sympathetically amoral, rather than irreparably venal. It hardly takes time to The big jump to soften Nick up to the point that he barely comes across as contradictory, much less mean, in a show so sweet that he rarely feels like he has stakes. Even COVID-19 is touted as something that has happened, contributed to hard times, but no longer exists in a tangible way.

There is a version of The big jump that yearns for something more gritty and raw, that captures Detroit as a character and gives the human characters more nuance than “Between Outsourcing and Lions, life is tough right now.” The Heldens background includes a long stretch on Friday night lights, and you can see how The big jump maybe some kind of Friday night lights, only with ballet – except that the series completely sells emotion for comedy.

I am not at all sure, moreover, that this is completely a bad thing. Jason Winer, director of the first episodes, plays on his strengths. These highlights are mostly about bringing out the humor as much as possible, whether it’s presenting most of the performances in a sense of humor or riding around the punchlines instead of the more serious beats of the series. Whether it’s Julia confronting her husband about his porn addiction or Paula pulling another character in the bathroom to watch her double mastectomy or almost anything that involves Gabby’s layers of vulnerability, almost every scene has an easy alternative. imaginable in which tears take priority over laughter. So it’s easy to see why I laughed so much at The big jump but never felt the slightest movement of feeling.

The series is also hampered by the directors’ difficulties figuring out how to portray the actual dance. Other than Cham, whose hip-hop moves are terrific, I’m not sure I can tell you if any of the other actors can do anything with their feet. The countless practice and audition montages keep the focus on the faces of the actors, which invariably emphasizes a type of performance over something more holistic. As to whether the group could star in a watchable production of Swan Lake, one can assume that they could not. Forward!

Along with the pleasures of watching Foley poke fun at reality TV conventions, the show’s main attraction will be Recasner. In her first major television role, she has an immediately identifiable comedic openness and welcome vulnerability that goes a long way in overcoming Gabby’s superficial character writing. She and Blain have sweet chemistry, but not much heat. For that, I still blame the writing because Blain plays Reggie as a misunderstood nice boy, forcing audiences to accept that a football player who throws cinder blocks into rowdy cars and beats up civilians is really not. than an adorable puppy.

Jansen, Daniels and especially Rudnitsky are much better when their characters are funny than when there is an effort to make viewers actually care. Perabo clearly has to push in that comedic direction in the face of Rudnitsky, hinting at a relationship that will only exist because the writers want it, and not because of internal logic. Polo is stuck with the only character in the show written without any lightness, and his story becomes a moralizing job.

Until there, The big jump has just enough intelligence to function as a lighter version of Unreal. Perhaps the lack of a dramatic foundation will be to its advantage. Unreal got frustrating when I felt like the show was betraying its own dark vision, so maybe keep The big jump airy will be a blanket against disappointment.