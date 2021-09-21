Columbus arts organizations will require proof of vaccination this fall





As the fall show season is underway, a group of performing arts organizations in Columbus will require all patrons, staff and volunteers to present full proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend. at indoor events starting October 8. This movement comes in response to the notable increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Greater Columbus. Participating organizations include BalletMet, Chamber Music Columbus, Chamber Music Connection and all of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) Broadway spaces in Columbus, Columbus Childrens Theater, Columbus Symphony, King Arts Complex, Lincoln Theater Association, Opera Columbus, Contemporary American Theater Company (CATCO), Drexel Theater, Jazz Arts Group, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Shadowbox Live, Short North Stage and select performances at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts. For subscribers:As arts and entertainment events return, doctors offer advice on how to stay COVID-safe Anyone attending an arts event or performance must show full proof of vaccination with an Astra Zeneca, J&J, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or negative COVID test along with their valid ticket and corresponding government issued ID. This policy was developed to ensure that local performance venues remain open as organizations move forward with their fall schedules. “The reality is we want to make sure our doors stay open and that the audience feels comfortable attending our performances and that they are healthy while they are here,” said Chad Whittingtons, President. and CEO of CAPA. “ With no performances scheduled beyond October 8, the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany and the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts are excluded. The latest COVID-19 policy will coincide with the city’s mask mandate, requiring the use of face coverings in indoor facilities at all times. COVID-19 in Ohio:Express Live and Newport join other Columbus concert halls in demanding proof of vaccination Customers aged 11 and under will not be required to provide proof of a negative test but will be required to wear masks, according to a press release. A number of exceptions will be in place and can be viewed on each organization’s websites. Each organization will begin to notify ticket holders of specific policy details and entry requirements. And while Whittington believes the majority of customers will like the new policy, he understands some will oppose it. “We are already seeing that some people are relieved that these measures are in place. We expected it, and that is why we went there,” he said. “We also understand that some people are not going to think it’s necessary or that they don’t want to deal with it, and I understand that too. Everyone is in a different place right now, but we have to take a good business and health decision for our patrons. “ These arts organizations will continue to assess the effects of the ongoing pandemic and adjust security requirements and procedures based on advice from public health officials. For more information, clients are advised to visit the website of the host organization of the event they plan to attend. [email protected] @ Earl_Hopkins1

