Entertainment
Navya Naveli Nanda shares photo with nani Jaya Bachchan, fan wants to know if the chairs behind them are real silver | Bollywood
Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan huddled together in a new photo. Find out what fans had to say.
POSTED SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 7:19 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with her grandmother, actor Jaya Bachchan. In the photo, Navya and Jaya huddled together on a sofa.
Navya wore a yellow kurta and a white dupatta while Jaya wore a floral outfit. The two showed big smiles to the camera. Sharing the photo, Navya wrote in the caption, Nani. Behind them are two chairs with silver legs. +
The photo drew reactions from Maheep Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla, who left heart emojis on the post. Fans of Navya and Jaya loved seeing them together. One person commented on how he saw Jaya smile so bright for the first time. I see her smile for the first time, wrote one. Another commented, the Nanis are the best. Even the silver chair attracted attention. Piche wali silver plated hai kya table (is the table behind you silver plated), ”they asked.
Navya is very fond of Jaya and in a recent interview she called her inspiration. She told Her Circle: “My biggest inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and I go to her for almost anything, from work related advice to personal advice. C “She’s someone who’s managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the most important things I respect about her is the way she uses her voice for things that she is passionate about. “
Read also : Navya Naveli says ‘nani’ Jaya Bachchan ‘has a spine’
Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan. His father is businessman Nikhil Nanda from Escorts. Navya has already shown interest in the family business and has said she will not be joining the film industry.
I would be the fourth generation in the family and the first wife. It is a great sense of pride for me to carry on this incredible legacy left by my great-grandfather HP Nanda, she told Vogue magazine.
