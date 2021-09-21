Entertainment
OpEd: A wake-up call for the people of West Hollywood
The recent histrionic stories posted by John Erickson and Lindsey Horvath regarding the survey conducted by the Pandemic Recovery Coalition should cause concern among all residents and businesses in West Hollywood.
Hearing the rumor of a poll, before any real idea of its content or who was behind it, the false accusations and allegations came from John and Lindsey. What could they be so afraid of? Polls like this are taken almost daily in the United States and their results are regularly shared in the media. It is, in fact, an important part of our democratic process to take voters’ temperature on issues and job performance. There is nothing unusual or suspicious about this kind of poll. So why did they feel so compelled to try and cancel this poll and the people they thought were behind it?
To be clear, this poll was not commissioned by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as they claimed, but by the Pandemic Recovery Coalition, a 501c (6) organization that was created by a group of us. (now growing) who was concerned about the direction our city was taking in terms of policies that impact our businesses and residents. With a career spanning nearly 30 years in public policy and public relations, I was one of the main founders of this coalition and worked closely with J. Wallin Opinion Research in writing and writing. execution of this investigation. For those who claim that this is an extensive poll or that there are leading questions, where the Council has not provided any study or opportunity for discussion on an issue, the facts have not been provided. for the context. It is fair and normal to provide this kind of context to allow for an honest examination of an issue. And now, for an interesting note, I have contacted Ms. Horvath via SMS to let her know and invited her to contact me with any questions or concerns. I haven’t heard from Mrs. Horvath.
If you read WeHoVille regularly, you’ve probably seen the survey, including the questions asked and the results. The questions prove the absolute falsehood of claims made by Ms Horvath and Mr Erickson that the poll was intended to push for a recall election or included discriminatory comments about our trans community. What this has shown is what voters think about our city’s handling of issues such as homelessness, crime and the response to COVID. On some questions the answer was very positive, on others it was not. He also showed how voters prioritized the issues facing our city. And it showed that while a majority approved of the work our city was doing, less than a majority approved of the work our council was doing. There would be a lot of valuable information here if the Council were open to considering and accepting the results. On specific policy issues such as the recent hotel worker ordinance put in place by Unite Here, when briefed on the facts surrounding the issue, voters did not support the council’s actions.
AHA! Could this be the reason why Mrs Horvath and Mr Erickson were so worried? After virtually no discussion of the proposed policy and little community engagement, the issue was quickly moved to the consent timeline and approved. Could it have something to do with the sizable campaign support that Horvath, Erickson, and Shyne received from Unite Here, or the pledged support for Lindseys’ campaign for LA County Supervisor? Frankly, I am absolutely unable to find another reason why or why our city council would propose such a blatant ordinance on our hotels right now as they struggle to recover from a year and a half of huge business losses due to COVID and now another success resulting from the Delta variant. Is that why they fought so hard against the ballot before it even entered the field?
Now the fallout continues as Council added a discussion of eliminating House contracts to its agenda. These are contracts for which the Chamber has performed specific functions in a fairly effective and efficient manner for the city and has done so for many years. It smacks of retaliation. It is a blatant attempt to try to silence dissenting voices. And for that, every inhabitant and business in the city must wake up and be concerned.
Our five council members are elected to represent a constituency of local residents and businesses, not special interest groups outside of our city that provide little or no benefit to residents or businesses in our city. . They are accountable to us. It is time for the people and businesses of our city to wake up, see what is happening and force this accountability.
Keith Kaplan has been a resident and owner of West Hollywood for over 35 years. It reflects his voice, not the voice of another individual or organization.
|
Sources
2/ https://wehoville.com/2021/09/20/a-wake-up-call-to-the-residents-of-west-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]