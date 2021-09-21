OpEd: A wake-up call for the people of West Hollywood

The recent histrionic stories posted by John Erickson and Lindsey Horvath regarding the survey conducted by the Pandemic Recovery Coalition should cause concern among all residents and businesses in West Hollywood.

Hearing the rumor of a poll, before any real idea of ​​its content or who was behind it, the false accusations and allegations came from John and Lindsey. What could they be so afraid of? Polls like this are taken almost daily in the United States and their results are regularly shared in the media. It is, in fact, an important part of our democratic process to take voters’ temperature on issues and job performance. There is nothing unusual or suspicious about this kind of poll. So why did they feel so compelled to try and cancel this poll and the people they thought were behind it?

To be clear, this poll was not commissioned by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as they claimed, but by the Pandemic Recovery Coalition, a 501c (6) organization that was created by a group of us. (now growing) who was concerned about the direction our city was taking in terms of policies that impact our businesses and residents. With a career spanning nearly 30 years in public policy and public relations, I was one of the main founders of this coalition and worked closely with J. Wallin Opinion Research in writing and writing. execution of this investigation. For those who claim that this is an extensive poll or that there are leading questions, where the Council has not provided any study or opportunity for discussion on an issue, the facts have not been provided. for the context. It is fair and normal to provide this kind of context to allow for an honest examination of an issue. And now, for an interesting note, I have contacted Ms. Horvath via SMS to let her know and invited her to contact me with any questions or concerns. I haven’t heard from Mrs. Horvath.

If you read WeHoVille regularly, you’ve probably seen the survey, including the questions asked and the results. The questions prove the absolute falsehood of claims made by Ms Horvath and Mr Erickson that the poll was intended to push for a recall election or included discriminatory comments about our trans community. What this has shown is what voters think about our city’s handling of issues such as homelessness, crime and the response to COVID. On some questions the answer was very positive, on others it was not. He also showed how voters prioritized the issues facing our city. And it showed that while a majority approved of the work our city was doing, less than a majority approved of the work our council was doing. There would be a lot of valuable information here if the Council were open to considering and accepting the results. On specific policy issues such as the recent hotel worker ordinance put in place by Unite Here, when briefed on the facts surrounding the issue, voters did not support the council’s actions.

AHA! Could this be the reason why Mrs Horvath and Mr Erickson were so worried? After virtually no discussion of the proposed policy and little community engagement, the issue was quickly moved to the consent timeline and approved. Could it have something to do with the sizable campaign support that Horvath, Erickson, and Shyne received from Unite Here, or the pledged support for Lindseys’ campaign for LA County Supervisor? Frankly, I am absolutely unable to find another reason why or why our city council would propose such a blatant ordinance on our hotels right now as they struggle to recover from a year and a half of huge business losses due to COVID and now another success resulting from the Delta variant. Is that why they fought so hard against the ballot before it even entered the field?

Now the fallout continues as Council added a discussion of eliminating House contracts to its agenda. These are contracts for which the Chamber has performed specific functions in a fairly effective and efficient manner for the city and has done so for many years. It smacks of retaliation. It is a blatant attempt to try to silence dissenting voices. And for that, every inhabitant and business in the city must wake up and be concerned.

Our five council members are elected to represent a constituency of local residents and businesses, not special interest groups outside of our city that provide little or no benefit to residents or businesses in our city. . They are accountable to us. It is time for the people and businesses of our city to wake up, see what is happening and force this accountability.

Keith Kaplan has been a resident and owner of West Hollywood for over 35 years. It reflects his voice, not the voice of another individual or organization.