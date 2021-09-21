Entertainment
Where to watch the 2021 Emmy Award-winning shows
Nowadays, there is an unlimited amount of TV to binge-watch on countless streaming services. But at the 2021 Emmys, only 12 programs won the Primetime Awards. The crown topped the dramatic categories, walking away with seven statuettes for its fourth season focused on Princess Diana. Ted lasso and Hacks divided the honors of comedy, while the limited series trophies were designed between Easttown mare and The Queen’s Gambit. As such, it has never been easier to see the most award-winning television of all years.
If you want to catch up I can destroy youwhere you are intrigued by Ewan McGregors Halston winhere is the place to stream the 2021 Emmy Award-winning shows.
The crown
As expected, the final season of Netflix The crown has swept the drama realm, earning honors in drama series, directing for Jessica Hobbs, and written for Peter Morgan. All four categories of actors have also been awarded to the series, including the lead actress Olivia Colman, Main actor Josh OConnor, supporting actress Gillian Anderson, and supporting actor Tobias Menzies. In total, The crown won 11 of its 24 nominations, giving the creative team plenty of motivation for season five.
Ted lasso
It’s no surprise that much of the evening belonged to Ted Lasso. The AppleTV + series won the award for best comedy series, as well as awards for lead actor Jason Sudeikis, supporting actress Hannah Waddingham, and non-CGI supporting actor Brett Goldstein. The series also earned three wins in the technical category at the recent Creative Arts Emmys.
The Queen’s Gambit
Despite winning the best limited series and leading the honors for Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit had a more muffled night at the Emmys. The show’s real success came in the Creative Arts Ceremony, where it won nine below-the-line categories such as Outstanding Period Makeup, Period Costumes, and Casting for a Limited Series.
Easttown mare
After captivating audiences with its central murder mystery in April, this HBO series won three key categories at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Julianne Nicholson won a surprise victory in the Supporting Actress category on WandaVisions Catherine Hahn. A few moments later, Evan peters won the supporting actor race. And Kate winslet topped the most competitive category of the night, lead actress in a limited series. Season two, are you interested?
Hacks
Speaking of outperformance, HBO Maxs Hacks snatched both comedy writing and directing honors from the widely predicted Ted Lasso. In addition to the recognition for the creators of shows Lucie Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, star of the series Smart jeans won her fourth career Emmy in the lead actress category. In his moving speech, Smart thanked her late husband, actor Richard Gilliland: I wouldn’t be here without him.
I can destroy you
After being shockingly snubbed by the awards circuit for one of the most critically-loved shows in recent years, Michaela coel won her first Emmy for writing limited series. She dedicated the honor to every survivor of sexual assault and encouraged creatives to write the story that scares you, makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you. In the (censored) words of Olivia Colman: Michaela Coel, damn yeah.
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Despite Conan OBriens appearance on the front pages of the Emmys, his final season of Conan didn’t win for an outstanding variety talk show. Instead of, Last week tonight with John Oliver won her sixth consecutive late-night trophy, also taking top variety writing honors. It didn’t stop Jean Olivier yelling at OBrien: I think, like many of us in the room, I was supporting Conan, so it’s bittersweet. Thank you, Conan, for 30 years of inspiring comedy writers. Later that night, the late night host appeared on stage when Stephane Colbert accepted the Outstanding Variety Special award for their 2020 Election Night Special, Stephen Colberts Election Night 2020: Democracys Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.
Halston
TV Academy loves each other Ryan murphy project. After awarding seasons of American criminal history, Joy, and Pose in past years, Halston became Murphys’ first Netflix title to win a Major Emmy. McGregor beat the other nominees Paul bettany (WandaVision), Hugh grant (The defeat) and a pair of Hamilton stars for his lead actor victory in a limited series as a titular fashion designer.
Hamilton
It was six years since Lin-Manuel Mirandas The Alexander Hamilton musical on Broadway. Since then, the series has won Tonys, a Grammy, and a Pulitzer. But it was the pre-recorded Disney + variety special that won Hamilton his Emmy (with the honor below the line for technical direction and camera work).
RuPauls Drag Race
This uplifting reality series has proven unstoppable in the competitive programming category, winning four years in a row. Host RuPaul Charles had a similar streak, securing six straight wins in the host category. This makes him the most famous black artist in Emmy history. Shantay, you stay, indeed.
Saturday Night Live
As it enters its 47th season, the fate of many of the cast’s veterans is yet to be determined. This made the recognition of the nomination for Kenan Thompson, Cecile Forte, Aidy Bryant, Kate mckinnon and nominated for the first time Bowen Yang all the softer. The long-running series has won an Outstanding Variety Sketch Series after winning seven Creative Arts Emmys awards, including guest acting and actress honors for Dave chappelle and Maya Rodolphe, respectively.
