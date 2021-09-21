Academy Museum to tell a more honest Hollywood story





Ever since the first Oscars were held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in 1929, Los Angeles has been synonymous with the film industry. However, perhaps due to its aversion to nostalgia, the city has never had a large museum devoted to the history of cinema. That will change on September 30 when the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public.

Rather than a chronological showcase of Hollywood glitz and glamor, the 300,000-square-foot, $ 482-million Renzo Piano-designed museum aims to present a non-linear exploration of cinema from around the world, from blockbusters to independents, highlighting all the countless elements that go into creating the magic of cinema. We don’t need to rehash the same stories over and over again, especially when there are so many stories to be told and so many stories lost, hidden or forgotten, says Doris Berger, senior director of conservation affairs at Museum.

To tell these stories, the museum will draw on its own collection of 5,000 objects as well as the collection of its founder, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which includes more than 13 million objects, costumes and accessories, including Dorothys ruby ​​slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939) and the helmet designed by HR Giger from Extraterrestrial (1979) to annotated screenplays, conceptual art, photographs and early film cameras.





Exhibitions will present these objects and works of art alongside film clips, interviews and behind-the-scenes images shown on the museum’s screens, creating a balance between material culture and the moving image, such as the said Berger. We strive to ensure that the experience of moving through our galleries is dynamic, engaging and exciting, to give you the same visceral reaction you have when you are sitting in a movie theater, said Bill Kramer, director. of museums, which succeeded the director Kerry Brougher foundation in 2019.

Represent the invisible

Kramer invited Kulapat Yantrasast of WHY Architecture to reinvent the main design of the exhibition, creating a more interpretative space that encourages visitors to make their own connections. You want to be open and representative of all aspects of the film and the politics behind it, says Yantrasast. We try to represent not only the visible, but also the invisible. Some museums are like textbooks. It is not one of them. It really emphasizes discovery.

These main exhibitions include Cinema stories, a course that spans three floors. It all starts on the ground floor of the Spielberg Family Gallery, where a montage of scenes from 700 films takes place on six large screens in a 14-minute loop. It continues on the second floor, with a rotating series of six vignettes incorporating objects and clips focusing on important films and filmmakers, both well-known and overlooked yet influential. These include the canonical Citizen Kane (1941) the famous Rosebud sleigh will be on view; actor and martial artist Bruce Lee; the director of photography Emmanuel Chivo Lubezki; Oscar Micheaux, one of the first prominent African-American filmmakers; and the 2002 film Real women have curves, which was shot and filmed in Los Angeles in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Were not just telling the story of Hollywood cinema, says Berger. We really go above and beyond and create dialogues and connections, recognizing that history is made every day.





Other galleries highlight the different professions of filmmaking: makeup, costume, sound design, visual effects and scriptwriting, in addition to production, direction and acting.

Beyond the exhibition spaces, the building houses two cinemas that will offer a solid program, including film series highlighting the work of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, New Zealand director Jane Campion and the premiere Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong.

The museum’s first temporary exhibition will focus on Hayao Miyazaki, the visionary Japanese animator and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, who has produced broad-spectrum films such as My neighbor Totoro (1988), Princess mononoke (1997) and Abducted as if by magic (2001). which will be followed next year by Regeneration: black cinema 1898-1971, a broad survey of African American filmmaking.





The expansive and inclusive leadership of museums was in part stimulated by recent activism around racism and sexism in Hollywood. Since planning began in earnest almost ten years ago, the #OscarsSoWhite and the #MeToo movement have forced an uncomfortable calculation in the world of cinema and in big culture.

This is an important time for the film industry to address these concerns and demands in a meaningful way, said Jacqueline Stewart, artistic and programming director for the museum. Museums are also reacting and were at the crossroads of these two institutional histories.

In 2019, the museum strengthened its Inclusion Advisory Committee, which includes actors Whoopi Goldberg, and Marlee Matlin and producer Effie Brown, from eight to 24 members. The Cinema stories the sections have also been redesigned to incorporate a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives, and to include striking examples of inequality and discrimination, such as the history of blackface in the makeup industry or racism in animation.

Even in the celebratory galleries, like a cylindrical gold chamber that houses 20 Oscar statues, there is an acknowledgment of their social context and surrounding political tensions, snub and Oscar controversies. These include the insult to Hattie McDaniel, 1940 winner for Best Supporting Actress and the first African American to receive an Oscar, who was only allowed into the white-only hotel where the ceremony took place only after a call from Blown away by the wind producer David O. Selznick.





I think it’s very important for us to celebrate the academy and the Oscars, but also to talk about moments within our own organization that have been less than proud, Kramer notes. (There’s also the purely festive Oscars experience in which visitors can fake walking the red carpet and accept an award.)

For Stewart, the critical framework only serves to deepen the cultural relevance of cinemas. We recognize the artistic and entertainment value, the power of film to transport people, but it’s also important to recognize that these films were not made in a vacuum, she says. You can like the movies and ask questions at the same time. You enjoy things more when you have your eyes wide open.