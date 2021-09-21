The fall TV season is back, smaller than ever

The fall TV season is back! Or is it really?

The sucker from the Covid-19 pandemic hit broadcast networks last year, wiping out the traditional introduction of new high profile shows in September. This year, the first week of autumn returns, starting on Monday. But ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are only launching six scripted series this week; in the same period in 2019, the last time there was a fall season, they debuted 13.

They may have survived the pandemic, but the continued blows they are receiving from video streaming, especially as they increasingly have to share resources internally, with sister streaming services do just that. to get worse.

And the programming of new shows is like the product of a besieged band. Networks may never be prone to experimentation, but they can usually be relied on for one or two bizarre or just plain confusing choices. Not this time. Were reviewing a few franchise expansions from CBS, a reboot of a beloved ABC sitcom, and shows with echoes of proven properties like Glee at Fox and This Is Us at NBC. (If you’re looking for something that’ll make you say, huh ?, next week NBC will feature La Brea, in which a sinkhole swallows up much of Los Angeles.)

Here’s a look at this week’s premieres, based on one to three episodes each, in order of quality from top to bottom. It does not include CBSs FBI: International, which was not available for review.