Bollywood superstar with many firsts to his name

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shattered many glass ceilings by taking on daring roles, expressing bold opinions on issues such as the pay gap and breaking taboos about pregnancy, and eventually established herself as one of the most important women in Bollywood.

The actress has never shied away from talking about parts of her life that most celebrities tend to hide, whether it’s openly discussing her love life or fearlessly discussing its fallout with coworkers. This quality has always distinguished her in Bollywood.

Kareena was outspoken and assertive long before it was in fashion, so to speak. In fact, she was one of the first mainstream Bollywood actresses to demand a salary equal to that of her male co-star in the early 2000s. And in the years that followed, the actress led the way. to many firsts. On her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s famous premieres that made her a trailblazer in Bollywood.

Asking for equal pay

Bollywood’s issue of the gender pay gap has received increasing attention in recent years, with many prominent actresses raising their voices on the issue. But Kareena had demanded equal pay as a male co-star when the pay gap wasn’t even a hot topic of discussion in the industry, not that it didn’t exist at the time. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, in his autobiography The Unsuitable Boy, revealed that Kareena asked for the same amount of money as Shah Rukh Khan when he offered her Kal Ho Na Ho. Karan ultimately chose Preity Zinta for the role . Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena recalled how she was replaced by films for charging certain fees. “I demanded a certain amount and I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. You put in an equal amount of time and effort, so obviously you want a certain amount. Now there’s a lot of talk about the pay gap, but when I said it earlier, nobody really paid attention. “

Publicize relationships

While most celebrities prefer to keep their lives out of the public eye, Kareena has referred to her past relationships as nobody’s business. His romance with Shahid Kapoor made a name for himself during the early years of his career. Shahid and Kareena have been together for almost five years and they both spoke very loudly about their relationship. The former couple had also made a joint appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, where they spoke at length about their romance. The two paths parted during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. After their breakup in 2006, Kareena went public with her relationship with her husband Saif Ali Khan, whom she met on set in Tashan. “A lot has happened in the making of Jab We Met and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of broke up… That (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed. my life. Because I met the man of my dreams and married him. And that (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which Shahid and I went our separate ways, ”Kareena told Film Companion last year.

Size-zero

13 years ago, Kareena introduced Indians to the concept of size zero, thanks to her film Tashan, where she flaunted her killer abs in a bikini. The actress had lost 20 kilos to acquire the particular physique of the film. Although the film failed terribly at the box office, Kareena’s slim figure became the topic of town conversation, sparking a nationwide debate. “The size zero phase was the result of a combination of yoga and Rujuta Diwekar’s (nutritionist) meal plan. I weighed 68 kilos and she brought me down to 48 kilos, that’s when I took this bikini pic for Tashan. I took this project as a challenge. Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) said to me: ‘You have to be super fit to be in this movie. Will you be able to do it? ‘ And I said, ‘Of course.’ I was ready to challenge my genes, stand there in a bikini and show her that I can have amazing abs, “Kareena told Mid-day about how she lost weight for her” size zero figure. “.

Young heroes novelist

Kareena has never been content to adhere to the sexist status quo established by the powerful male-dominated industry. So she decided to challenge Bollywood’s long and inglorious tradition of pairing older men with much, much younger female co-stars by working with relatively younger male actors such as Arjun Kapoor (Ki and Ka). and Sumeet Vyas (Veere Di Wedding). Acknowledging the age discrimination against women in Bollywood, she told us, “Now when I’m older, I will definitely do that kind of role (an older woman wooing a younger man) and break the norm. . People fall in love. Look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, they are from different generations. Saif (Ali Khan) and I are from different generations but we fell in love. What’s the big deal? But yes, the mentalities of producers must change. “

Working during pregnancy

From labor throughout her first and second pregnancies to resuming filming a month after giving birth, Kareena left no chance to challenge stereotypes about pregnant women in the workforce. When Kareena was expecting her first child in 2016, many believed the actress’ best days were behind her. Instead, she made her way onto the public stage, descending the ramps with confidence and giving some of her strongest performances. Speaking of the same, Kareena recently told The Guardian: “Most Bollywood actors, when they get pregnant, don’t leave the house because they’re stressed out about how they look, they’re not that diva anymore. glamorous, worried if they gain weight that people will judge them. There are still a lot of those taboos. But I just wanted to own it. “Kareena and Saif share two sons together. They welcomed their eldest son, Taimur Ali Khan , in 2016 and had their second child, Jehangir, earlier this year.

