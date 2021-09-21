BTS took center stage at the UN Over a million fans have been watched live.





Amid the clutches of a pandemic, conflict in Afghanistan and deadly storms exacerbated by climate change, more than a million people were stabbed by the United Nations on Monday. Not to watch a head of state, but rather a boy band: BTS. The seven members of the Korean pop group, a multibillion-dollar group known for their dynamic dance moves, catchy lyrics and frenzied fans, promoted the coronavirus vaccine and praised young people for their resilience for nearly seven minutes speech at UN Headquarters At New York. The group’s appearance came a day before more than 100 world leaders and representatives gathered on Tuesday for the opening of the General Assembly, an annual conclave held mostly virtually last year due to the pandemic. Accompanying South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who appointed them as Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture, the group then showed a pre-recorded video of their hit song. Permission to dance.

The video showed young crooners dancing in the empty aisles of the Assembly Hall where presidents and autocrats issued threats of annihilation and diplomats staged walkouts and later outside the compound. The group’s legion of fans have been following the UN’s YouTube channel closely, flooding a live chat with gushing messages, many with purple heart emojis that have become a calling card. I’ve heard that today’s teens and 20s are called the Lost Generation of Covid, said lead singer Kim Nam-joon, who performs under the stage name RM (formerly Rap Monster ). But I think it’s a bit of a stretch to say that they are lost just because the path they are taking cannot be seen by adult eyes. Mr. Moon introduced the group members inside the cavernous room, where the group wore dark suits, cords with badges and pins promoting the United Nations. Sustainable development goals campaign. He said that BTS, whose name is an abbreviation of the Korean words Bangtan Sonyeondan, or Bulletproof Boy Scouts, was probably the most beloved artist by people around the world.

It wasn’t the first time the group, a dominant force in the Korean pop music space known as K-pop, had appeared at the United Nations. In 2018, BTS visited the UN to help UNICEF promote Unlimited generation, a campaign dedicated to the education of young people and their vocational training. On Monday, a live broadcast of the group’s appearance on the UN’s YouTube channel drew around one million views. Later that day, the number of views surpassed six million. J-hope, one of the members of the group, said there had been a lot of speculation as to whether the group had been vaccinated. All seven singers have been vaccinated, he said. What are the choices we make in the face of change, right? he said. Of course, we were vaccinated. The vaccination was a kind of ticket to meet our fans who were waiting for us and to be able to stand here in front of you today.

