Bollywood superstar with many premieres in his name

During her career spanning more than 20 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has played a daring role, expressing courageous views on issues such as pay inequality and breaking taboos about pregnancy, and ultimately about most important women. from Bollywood. I established myself as a person.

The actress has never shied away from talking about a part of life that most celebrities tend to hide. It’s about discussing your love life openly and dealing with its fallout fearlessly with your coworkers. This quality has always made him stand out in Bollywood.

Karina was, so to speak, straightforward and assertive long before the outbreak. In fact, she was one of the first mainstream Bollywood actresses to demand the same salary as a male co-star in the early 2000s. And since then, the actress has paved the way for many early avenues. Take a look at the famous premiere of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which made her a Bollywood pioneer on her 41st birthday.

Asking for equal pay

The issue of the gender pay gap in Bollywood has received increasing attention in recent years, and many prominent actresses have voiced it. However, Karina demanded the same compensation as a male co-star when pay inequality was not a hot topic in the industry. It’s not that he didn’t exist at the time. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar reveals in his autobiography The Unsuitable Boy that when Karina offered him Kal Ho Na Ho, she demanded the same amount as Shah Rukh Khan. Made. Karan ultimately chose Preity Zinta for this role. In an interview with Pink Villa last year, Karina recalled how she was replaced from the movie to charge some fees. “I asked for a package, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. Obviously, you need a fixed amount because you are spending the same time and the same effort. Now wages There is a lot of debate about inequality, but like I said, no one was paying attention. “

Post to Relationships

Most celebrities like to keep their lives out of the public eye, but Karina has referred to her past relationships as just anyone’s business. His love affair with Shahid Kapoor was a hot topic during the early years of his career. Shahid and Karina have been together for almost five years, and they both spoke very loudly about their relationship. The former couple also starred with Karan in Karan Johar’s Coffey, where they explained their romance. During the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, two methods split. After breaking up in 2006, Karina revealed her relationship with her current husband, Saif Ali Khan, whom she met on the Tashan Plateau. “A lot has happened in the production of Jab We Met and Tashan and in our lives… we’ve all taken different paths… that (Jab We Met) has changed my career and that (Tashan). ) I changed my life because I met a dream man and married him. And this kind of (relationship with Shahid) is unique in that Shahid and I have taken different paths. I took the course, ”Carina told the filmmate last year.

Zero size

Thirteen years ago, Karina introduced the concept of size zero to Indians. In favor of her movie “Tashan”, she flaunted her murderous abdominal muscles in a bikini. The actress had lost 20 pounds to get a certain physique in the film. The film failed at the box office, but Karina’s slim figure became a hot topic in the city and sparked a nationwide debate. “The size zero phase was the result of a combination of yoga and diet Rujuta Diwekar (nutritionist). I weighed 68kg, and she took me to 48, which I did for Tashan. That was when I did this bikini pic. I took the project as a challenge. Adidi (producer Aditya Chopra) told me, “You have to be very healthy to appear in this movie. a. Can you do that? “And I said,” Sure. “I was ready to challenge my genes, wear a bikini and stand there and show her that I can have a good abdominal muscle. “

Young romantic heroes

Karina was never happy to agree on the sexist situation created by an industry heavily dominated by men. So she says she will work with relatively young male actors such as Arjun Kapoor (Ki & Ka) and Sumeet Vyas (Best Friend’s Wedding) to pair older men with much younger female co-stars. We have challenged the long and shameful Bollywood tradition. ). Recognizing the age discrimination against women in Bollywood, she told us: People fall in love. Look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, they come from different generations. Saif (Ali Khan) and I are from different generations, but we fell in love. What is the problem ? But yes, we have to change the way producers think. “

Working during pregnancy

From her first and second pregnancy jobs to resuming filming a month after giving birth, Karina didn’t give the opportunity to challenge stereotypes about pregnant women at work. When Karina was expecting her first child in 2016, many believed the actress’ best day was behind her. Instead, she roared in the public arena, came down the slope with confidence, and performed some of her strongest performances. Carina recently told the Guardian the same thing: a certain weight that people judge them. There are still a lot of these taboos. Carina and Saif share their two sons. They welcomed their eldest son, Timer Ali Khan, in 2016 and had a second child, Jahangir, earlier this year.

Read all the latest news, breaking news, coronavirus news here