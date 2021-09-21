IATSE calls for historic strike authorization vote





Leaders of the International Theater Workers Alliance are calling on tens of thousands of workers in the entertainment industry to empower them to call a strike. Union leaders said in a statement Monday that they would ask their members to approve a so-called strike authorization vote. The extraordinary move comes after four months of increasingly acrimonious talks between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which failed to secure a deal on a new contract. The IATSE said producers, including Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros. and Walt Disney, among others, had declined to respond to their latest proposals after the unions’ contract expired earlier this month. This failure to continue negotiations can only be interpreted in one direction, the IATSE negotiating committee said in a statement on Monday. They simply will not address the fundamental issues that we have championed over and over again from the start. As a result, we will now proceed with a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving long-awaited change in this industry. The contract affects more than 43,000 workers in the film and entertainment industry who are demanding better rest periods, better wages, streaming residue in line with other distribution channels, as well as an increase in contributions to social security plans. health and retirement. For their part, the studios balked at union demands, citing the costs they incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are asking the union for concessions, such as eliminating financial penalties they have to pay if crews miss meal breaks and increasing the number of hours to qualify for health benefits. In a statement, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers said it had listened to and responded to many demands from unions, including increasing minimum pay rates for certain types of new media productions and coverage. a deficit of nearly $ 400 million in pensions and health care. When we began negotiations with IATSE a few months ago, we discussed the economic realities and challenges facing the entertainment industry as we strive to recover from the economic fallout from the COVID pandemic- 19, said the producer group. By choosing to leave the bargaining table to demand a strike authorization vote, the IATSE leadership has stepped away from a comprehensive and generous agenda. While a favorable strike vote doesn’t mean a walkout will follow, it potentially gives union leaders more leverage in the negotiations by threatening to shut down productions at a crucial time. Producers are furiously trying to revamp productions delayed by the pandemic and also feed their new streaming platforms. The IATSE rarely has confrontations with producers compared to other unions in the entertainment industry. Hollywood teams have not staged a major strike or walkout since WWII at an event known as Hollywoods Bloody Friday. Voting, which will be conducted electronically, requires that 75% of all ballots received be in favor and that a simple majority of the 13 locals vote in favor. Locals prepared members by asking them to be up to date with their dues and to record their emails. The IATSE did not say when the vote would take place. Some showrunners, including Netflixs Lucifer’s Joe Henderson and HBO’s Tze Chun Maxs Gremlins, have expressed their support for the union on social media.

