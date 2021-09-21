New ways to have fun in DC

Best social mash-up

Dog bars

Many restaurants and bars with terraces allow customers to bring well-behaved puppies on a leash. But few have areas where you can leave your dog off leash. Until recently, that is. New spots such as Barkhaus in Alexandria (529 E. Howell Avenue; 703-419-3947)and social barking in north Bethesda (935 Prose Street; 240-253-6060)are dog parks, cafes and bars in one. It’s always a good idea to watch your pet, but employees watch for aggression. Just know: it’s best to pre-register your dog (including providing vaccine information) and review each park’s rules before you go. You will pay a daily fee for your pet, around $ 10, or you can become a member.

Best new outdoor reading nook

DC’s Central Library got a kids’ slide, recording studio, and 3D printers during its $ 211 million renovation, but couldn’t wait to bring a book to the rooftop terrace. Like a green oasis in the bustling city, patches of flora stretch to panoramic views of the Portrait Gallery and the Capital One Arenaan, the perfect place to get lost in a bestseller on a sunny day. .901 G St., NW; 202-727-0321.

Best Theater Pivot

While the Washington actors were stranded at home during the pandemic, Rorschach’s little theater ditched Zoom and tried something new. Partly field trip, part interactive game,Distance frequenciesattendees received monthly prop shipments with instructions on which landmark to visit and instructions on how to follow the story. The chapters took audiences to places such as Rock Creek Park, the Titanic Memorial, and Kingman Island, where they listened to a recording that spoke of a mysterious drama set in 1930s and 1990s DC. After nine months, the play culminated in a live performance over the summer.

Best New Theatrical Trend

Grow

After trying out virtual productions, phone plays and other quarantine safe works, local theaters have come back to life with ambitious plans to bring audiences back. The Shakespeare Theater Company will present for the first time in its history the pre-Broadway broadcast of a commercial musical, with a Britney Spearssongbook show,Once again,kick off on November 30. Arena Stage is also betting big: in a one-night production in September, a live performance byToni Stoneabout the first woman to play baseball professionally in the 1950s Black Leagues will air on the Nationals Park Jumbotron, where it could be seen by up to 12,000 viewers.

Best New Book on Politics

Adam Jentleson’s premonitory gutting of Senate filibuster came out as President Biden was about to be sworn in, and his essential reading for anyone wanting to understand the dynamics of modern legislative paralysis. Jentleson, a former assistant to Harry Reid, addresses the history and impact of filibuster in a book that is both enlightening and infuriating.

The newest new indoor play space

Leave it to the British to give a cheeky name to a new entertainment company. London-based Swingers, which opened its first U.S. location just south of Dupont Circle in June, offers two indoor nine-hole mini-golf courses with crazy holes that require players to string a ball under a water wheel or around a vertical sphere. You can also enjoy cocktails, DJ music, and street food including tacos and burgers.1330 19th St., NO; 202-968-1080.

The newest new outdoor play space

If you have ever thought,What I’d like to do while I’m drinking beer is throw an ax,Head to the Farm Brewery at Broad Run near Haymarket, which opened a 12-lane outdoor ax throwing platform last year. Book ahead to get a sharp tool right on the money. Wear closed-toe shoes just in case.16015 John Marshall Hwy., Broad Run; 703-753-3548.

Museum that we missed the most

National Art Gallery | Reader choice

It was easy to take Washington’s museums for granted: our world-class institutions were there to wander through most of them for free whenever we needed an artistic, scientific, or historical solution. Until the pandemic shuts them down. And while many of us missed watching Luncheon of the Boating Party at the Phillips Collection or hiding in the Kogod courtyard of the National Portrait Gallery, the museum readers missed the most, according to our Instagram poll, was the National Gallery of Art. At the height of the Covid, it seems, a dose of Calder or Kandinsky, Vermeer or van Gogh, would have been welcome.

Best new indoor reading nook

There are no silent librarians in the large library at the Language Museum, where the words of nearly 50 books come to life by a team of sound designers and artists. Open a tome on the long maple tables for a projected light show accompanied by narration. Looking for a place away from the action? Pull a title from the towering shelves and make yourself comfortable in a poetic nook hidden behind the piles.925 13th St., NW; 202-931-3139.

This article appeared in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.