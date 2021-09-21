Entertainment
Artist Cotuit celebrates the intimacy of nature at Guyer Barn
Wwalking through a cranberry bog in his neighborhood has become a sort of spiritual retreat for artist Cotuit ine Cole during the infamous year of COVID in 2020, and his daily walks through a bog in Marstons Mills have become a series of works of art that took place during the seasons of this year.
The results of his daily walks and observations will be on display in Coles’ solo art exhibition, A Year on a Cranberry Bog, which will be held at the Guyer Barn Gallery in Hyannis from Friday September 24 to Sunday September 26.
The young artist said she has always had a secondary hobby of painting and considers herself lucky to have grown up in a family where her parents and other family members indulged in many different artistic activities and supported his creative endeavors as a youth, beadwork and clay arts. to paint.
After graduating from Endicott College in 2016 with a minor in art, the former principal at Kandy Korner pursued what she calls nine-to-five tricks for several years, working in the travel industry. In 2019, her life changed when she spent 39 days trekking the 500-mile Camino de Santiago, an ancient network of popular pilgrims’ trails that trace a route from France to northwestern Spain. Calling it a life-changing experience, she came back with a new goal of devoting her energies to painting full-time, which made it her career.
When the COVID pandemic began to severely limit social contact, Cole took to the bogs, walking a three-mile circuit daily to get some fresh air, to get away from it all, and on his own artistic pilgrimage of sorts that focused his energies and helped calm his mind. She started. to focus, she says, on the little details of those daily walks, like the changing lights … the birds and animals … the other people walking in the bog … the leaves and cranberry plants … turtles, frogs. The little things in nature, she said, were increasingly coming back to the center of attention.
You feel like [the birds] sing just to you, she says, and you get the feeling that you are surrounded by a lot of nature which makes you feel small. It roots you. She came to love the feeling that I belong here and began to record these experiences in her works over the four seasons of that year.
The little things she noticed became themes in her painting, and during this year of walking and research, Cole has completed over 20 works of art in a variety of styles and mediums, including l watercolor, acrylic and mixed media, plein air painting as well as use photographs to complement his point of view.
Cole completed around 30 pieces of art for the show and frames each piece itself, favoring rugs that divide the framed space unevenly, with the landscape or stage painted closer to the top and waistline. rather smaller. Looks like we’re looking out a window, she said.
What is his favorite season in the bog? Right before harvest, in early fall, when the air and light start to change, she says.
Cole, who has previously exhibited paintings at the Old Selectmens Building in West Barnstable, this year participated in the Barnstables Town Artist Shanty program in the harbor and got a first impression of the public’s taste for local type scenes. Cape Cod. . She particularly enjoys creating abstract art, but also embraces more representative works that visitors often seek.
It’s extremely difficult to do something you love and make money, she said. But she has discovered that buyers seem to relate to the paintings she invests in, often the ones who end up selling.
In a storybook ending this recent chapter in his life, Cole plans to leave Cape Cod later this fall, to settle in a rural village near the east coast of England with his partner, a British bobby. (law enforcement officer) whom she met during a hike. the path. She plans to bring her brushes and supplies and start a new chapter in her life, recording the sights and panoramas she discovers on her new pilgrimage.
More information
A Year on a Cranberry Bog, paintings by ine Cole, will be on display in a solo show at Guyer Barn, 250 South St., Hyannis, Friday through Sunday. The opening reception is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, and the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free and open to the public, so stop by during the Love Local Fest.
