Glass animals light up Hollywood Forever with the flamboyant wonders of “Dreamland”





Glass animals light up Hollywood Forever – Photo by Steven Ward Renovating the Hollywood Forever Cemetery with their eccentric, highly dancing pop-rock numbers in a technicolor dance floor, Glass Animals made sure that the premiere of their two-night residency was awe-inspiring. The last time they were in Los Angeles, the quartet, made up of frontman Dave Bayley and his childhood friends: bassist Ed Irwin-Singer, guitarist / keyboardist Drew MacFarlane and drummer Joe Seaward, gave their last American concert at the Troubadour – just before the pandemic put an end to live concerts for over a year. Glass Animals’ 17-song set revealed that Bayley and company were just as desperately missing the stage as fans were seeing them perform. Opening with the space shows of “Dreamland,” Glass Animals plunged straight into a flurry of funky favorites. From the top of their ornate ensemble – the one that included everything, from a swimming pool with diving board, a basketball hoop, palm trees (in addition to the real ones that project their silhouettes around the cemetery), retro neon signs and, well sure, a pineapple – Bayley danced to the jagged melody of “Life Itself” and the erratic rhythms of “Tangerine”. Their huge setlist gave fans a taste of their three albums, from FROG the escape hit “Gooey” for How to be a human being with “Youth,” a poignant hymn that featured personal videos of Bayley’s childhood played behind him as he sang. But it was Dreamland who had some of the best moments of the night, their vibrant electronics amplified by the prism of light that was their stage and the huge screen that stood behind them conveying a vivid, blazing vision taken straight from the album’s lush soundscapes . From the amazingly groovy swaying bass “Space Ghost Coast To Coast”, to the soaring synth-crescendo and anxious howls of Bayley on “It’s All So Incredably Loud”, these are the songs of Dreamland which completely soaked the fans in their serious delirium. Binki in Hollywood Forever – Photo by Steven Ward Binki opened the night for Glass Animals, annoying the crowd with mixes of rock and ’90s-like Outkast-style pop-hooks. Play songs from his recently released MOTOR FUNCTION EP Binki may have been alone on this empty and massive stage – but he was far more than capable of filling it with his enigmatic and electrifying presence. Scrambling as if he was the only one present, hidden behind dark sunglasses he continued to wear as the sun set, Binki raged spiritually against the driving energies of his tracks. Words and photos Steven ward



