When Sunil Dutt chose Gulshan Grover in Rocky because his son Sanjay Dutt was his real student





Veteran actor Gulshan Grover proudly embraces the fact that he changed the way Bollywood saw and cast its villains. From Chandar Kishan in Avtaar to Kesariya Vilayati in Ram Lakhan, Grover has deliberately chosen to play negative roles to receive the “Bad Man” label. “I decorated these roles to create a brand. I changed the style of the bad guys. Do you think I look like one? I can’t hit anyone in real life, but on screen I can scare anyone, ”the lead actor told indianexpress.com earlier.

But did you know that Gulshan Grover made his debut in films playing a love guru at Sanjay Dutt in Rocky? In fact, it was Bollywood legend Sunil Dutt who chose him in Sanjay’s first film for a reason. Gulshan Grover and Sanjay Dutt both made their Bollywood debuts in Rocky (1981). (Photo: Twitter / gulshangrovergg) “I was the assistant to the theater guru, Roshan Taneja. I was teaching with Taneja and Sanjay Dutt was one of my students. During this whole passage, Sunil Dutt ji saw me, gave me a lot of affection, then he threw me into Rocky, ”Grover revealed previously. He further added that Sunil Dutt wanted to go beyond what he had seen between Gulshan Grover and his son Sanjay Dutt in drama school. The actor said, “Dutt Sahab believed that since Sanjay Dutt shared a great camaraderie with me, listened to me and had esteem for me in real life, the same connection will be reflected on the screen as well. was that of a love guru in Rocky that Sanjay’s character listens to. Even Sanjay believed in my acting and asked me if he didn’t understand anything on set. Grover called it a “family connection” with the Dutts. He eventually worked with Sanjay Dutt in several other films like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Kartoos, Aatish, Kaante and others. Happy Birthday, ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover!

