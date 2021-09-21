Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood 2021: the full menu unveiled





Well, it’s that time of year again. You know, the one where we sit and eat spooky food and spooky drinks? Does it ring a bell ? Well, Universal Studios Hollywood is making sure you can enjoy their traditional Halloween-themed food on this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Halloween horror nights is an event that on certain dates will serve up spooky treats, terrifying treats, and monstrous merchandise named after or inspired by some of Universal Studios’ most famous – and spooky – characters. These events run on select nights through October 31 – and Universal recommends that park visitors purchase their tickets in advance because Halloween nights tend to sell out. RELATED: Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Full Line Of Horror Nights For Halloween, Including ‘The Purge’ Terror Streetcar Nothing says “family dinner” like a cannibal-run restaurant. If you are a fan of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze, the infamous Leatherface Texas Family BBQ will be waiting for you to die – I mean, dine with grilled dishes like: BBQ pork ribs

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich served with Crinkle Fries

Texas Chili & Cheese Nachos: Texas Chili with smoked brisket and chuck roast topped with cheese, marinated jalapeños and a drizzle of sour cream

22 ” Monster Hot Dog

“Bloody” funnel fingers for sweet dessert with powdered sugar and strawberry sauce

Specialty cocktails Since we mentioned death, you can make a pit stop to celebrate the dead and toast the living in Plaza de los Muertos. Inspired by the diverse culture of Los Angeles, Little Cocina offers a choice of draft and canned beers, as well as craft cocktails (Marigold floral wreath, Smoked Marguerite, and Chamoy fireball) served in a festive luminous skull mug. It also includes: Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce

Tamale with green chili and cheese, served with salsa roja

Grilled Elote corn brushed with lime butter and garnished with spices

Horchata churro bites

Chamoy pineapple spears Just because it’s prehistoric doesn’t mean it’s not scary. Prepare to dine at the Terror Lab, in the shade of Jurassic World – The ride. Inspired by an testing lab gone awry, the Terror Lab menu includes: French bread pizzas: homemade hoagie bun topped with cheese or pepperoni

Mixed drinks on ice (Vodka Mule, Mai Tai Rum, Paloma, Margarita)

Specialty cocktail, including one with an insect lollipop

“Halloween Horror Nights” seasonal beers A French bistro adjoins the Universal Plaza. Classic horror fans will enjoy soaking up a variety of wines or signature sangria as well as French-inspired takeout items such as an assortment of quiche or a ham and brie baguette sandwich and Halloween Horror Nights themed cookies. If you thought Minions sit this one, you thought wrong. The Minion Café will be dressed appropriately for Halloween, complete with despicable decorations and limited edition items, including a seasonal float and a bucket of collectible Minion pumpkin popcorn. There’s a lot more to discover at Halloween Horror Nights, Special Dufftoberfest in Springfield, USA, Voodoo Donuts at Universal CityWalk, and memorabilia to collect. You can plan your entire experience in advance on the Halloween Horror Nights website. The dates for Halloween Horror Nights are September 17-19, 23-26, 30, and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31. You can watch a short trailer of the event below: KEEP READING: Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights 2021 Ranked Mazes

