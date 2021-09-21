Victoria Alonso promoted to Marvel Studios – the Hollywood Reporter





Marvel Studios veteran Victoria Alonso takes on a new role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to develop. Alonso was promoted to President, Physical and Post-Production, Visual Effects and Animation for Marvel Studios. She will work across the full lineup of Marvel films and series and will continue to report to co-chair Louis D’Esposito. She previously held the title of Executive Vice President of Production. “Victoria has been an incredible partner and a part of our team since the very first Iron Man,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and D’Esposito said in a statement. “She is one of the most dynamic, outspoken and accessible executives in the industry, and we are delighted that she continues to be with us in this high role as we lead Marvel Studios to the next level. ‘to come up.” Alonso joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as head of visual effects and post-production, and was a co-producer on Iron Man (2008), the film that kicked off the MCU, which would go on to become the most successful film franchise in history. After having held the same position for Iron man 2 (2010), Thor (2011) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Alonso was promoted to executive producer on Avengers (2012), the $ 1.5 billion hit that took Marvel Studios to new heights in box office and worldwide recognition. She has maintained that executive producer title on later versions of Marvel and will continue to do so on future titles including Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. “When Louis suggested that I come and work with the team on Iron Man, I could never have imagined the adventure to come, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s only just beginning! Alonso said. “We have an absolutely amazing group of people who bring their many talents to the exciting roster of movies and series we have on the horizon, and I’m especially excited to be stepping up our studio’s animation efforts, which is one of my personal passions. . Can’t wait to sing more! In addition to her behind-the-scenes work, Alonso became a public leader for Marvel, someone who spoke out about the future of screen representation at the studio and who is known to bring a blend of spirit and inspiration to the events of Marvel. She was named one of the People in spanish magazine’s most influential Hispanic women in 2019 and 2020 and has been featured on Hollywood journalistWomen in Entertainment Power 100 list multiple times. Alonso is originally from Buenos Aires and moved to the United States at the age of 19. Kingdom of Heaven, at Tim Burton Big fish and Andrew Adamson’s Shrek.

