Entertainment
How the cast and the creative team were celebrated – The Hollywood Reporter
Apple TV + and its Ted lasso team had a lot to celebrate after Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.
The streamer took home four additional trophies – his first Serial Award for Outstanding Comedy, as well as acting awards for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham – for a total of 11 Emmy Awards in 2021 across five programs. But all eyes were on the AFC Richmond players after the Los Angeles telecast as they made their way to a private afterparty in the heart of West Hollywood that included karaoke, the famous cookies and even a birthday cake. for Ted Lasso himself.
Instead of an oversized bash, Hollywood journalist learned that the afterparty was designed as a strictly “friends and family” style gathering for the cast and the creative team. It was also convenient: The party took place on the terrace of the Tower Bar at Sunset Tower, a prime location for many as they were already staying on the property for the Emmy weekend festivities. (Backstage at the Emmys, Sudeikis mentioned the post-show shots: “We’re lucky to have a bunch of people from out of town, strangers, so they all had to stay in one. local hotel, and so we knew which hotel was ahead of time and so a group of us also got rooms there. ”)
Sudeikis, still in his teal velvet Tom Ford tuxedo (which he picked up from the designer’s Beverly Hills store the day before the telecast), was treated to a surprise at the event when presented to him a birthday cake. The whole party stopped to sing “Happy Birthday” when he was 46 just two days ago on September 18th. “It was so special,” a source said.
Sudeikis also sang his fair share. Karaoke proved to be the main attraction of the evening with a multitude of actors taking turns in the spotlight to show off their skills. At one point, Sudeikis teamed up with writer and performer Ashley Nicole Black for a well-received rendition of the 1983 Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton classic, “Islands in the Stream.” He then teamed up with Brendan Hunt for a performance of “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)” by The Walker Brothers. Hunt, actor and also co-creator of the series, traded the top hat and cane he showed up at the Emmys for an orange Adidas track jacket, striped pants and a t-shirt featuring Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) face and the tagline “Futbol is Life”. Actor Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins, also put on a performance.
Music amplified the already festive vibe, complemented by Emmy gear, champagne, AFC Richmond personalized pint glasses and on-set appetizers featuring Tower Bar classics. And, of course, the famous Ted Lasso cookies were also served. Among the revelers were Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Phoebe Walsh, Jamie Lee, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Fernandez, Leann Bowen, Jeff Ingold, Zach Braff, Tina Pawlik, Bill Wrubel and dozens more.
Dunster said THR Friday night on the red carpet at the TV Academy Nominees Celebration that he looked forward to having his Ted lasso all peers in the same time zone for a while so they can celebrate as a team. “It’s a real family feel to the show and I know every show says it and fair enough, but [it’s true for us]. Being able to be together is very special, ”he explained. “Especially after the year we had. It’s very hard to feel separated, but we all text each other all the time. Be together [here in L.A.], we plan to party, sit by the pool and drink a lot.
Writer and producer Lee, who also attended Friday’s night in North Hollywood, confirmed the COVID-19 case safe and intimate, adding that it was the perfect way to celebrate. “Small is better because we are really a family. What we’ve done only exists because everyone came together to create this beautiful thing, so it’s really nice to just be with your people and celebrate that.
The party was an opportunity for Apple TV + executives to celebrate the company’s success, as it became the first streamer to earn a Top Series category within two years of the start of the original programming. The night could also be seen as a feather in the caps for Apple’s global video chiefs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. The couple joined Apple in 2017 from Sony Pictures Television, where they had been chairmen since 2005. During their tenure Sony, they helped set up The crown at Netflix, and that series topped with 11 wins in total, including the top prize as Outstanding Drama Series.
Van Amburg said: “As Ted Lasso has taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that it has resulted in such a historic evening for Apple TV + as it is for the cast and crew of this special. . ” Erlicht added, “What Jason, Bill, Brendan, Joe and the entire creative team and cast of Ted lasso accomplished in a single season is a testament to the power of complex storytelling that continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/ted-lasso-emmy-wins-afterparty-jason-sudeikis-1235017150/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]