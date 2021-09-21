How the cast and the creative team were celebrated – The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV + and its Ted lasso team had a lot to celebrate after Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

The streamer took home four additional trophies – his first Serial Award for Outstanding Comedy, as well as acting awards for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham – for a total of 11 Emmy Awards in 2021 across five programs. But all eyes were on the AFC Richmond players after the Los Angeles telecast as they made their way to a private afterparty in the heart of West Hollywood that included karaoke, the famous cookies and even a birthday cake. for Ted Lasso himself.

Instead of an oversized bash, Hollywood journalist learned that the afterparty was designed as a strictly “friends and family” style gathering for the cast and the creative team. It was also convenient: The party took place on the terrace of the Tower Bar at Sunset Tower, a prime location for many as they were already staying on the property for the Emmy weekend festivities. (Backstage at the Emmys, Sudeikis mentioned the post-show shots: “We’re lucky to have a bunch of people from out of town, strangers, so they all had to stay in one. local hotel, and so we knew which hotel was ahead of time and so a group of us also got rooms there. ”)

Sudeikis, still in his teal velvet Tom Ford tuxedo (which he picked up from the designer’s Beverly Hills store the day before the telecast), was treated to a surprise at the event when presented to him a birthday cake. The whole party stopped to sing “Happy Birthday” when he was 46 just two days ago on September 18th. “It was so special,” a source said.

Hannah Waddingham, Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt show off their victories.

Courtesy of Éric Charbonneau

Sudeikis also sang his fair share. Karaoke proved to be the main attraction of the evening with a multitude of actors taking turns in the spotlight to show off their skills. At one point, Sudeikis teamed up with writer and performer Ashley Nicole Black for a well-received rendition of the 1983 Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton classic, “Islands in the Stream.” He then teamed up with Brendan Hunt for a performance of “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)” by The Walker Brothers. Hunt, actor and also co-creator of the series, traded the top hat and cane he showed up at the Emmys for an orange Adidas track jacket, striped pants and a t-shirt featuring Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) face and the tagline “Futbol is Life”. Actor Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins, also put on a performance.

Music amplified the already festive vibe, complemented by Emmy gear, champagne, AFC Richmond personalized pint glasses and on-set appetizers featuring Tower Bar classics. And, of course, the famous Ted Lasso cookies were also served. Among the revelers were Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Phoebe Walsh, Jamie Lee, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Fernandez, Leann Bowen, Jeff Ingold, Zach Braff, Tina Pawlik, Bill Wrubel and dozens more.

Dunster said THR Friday night on the red carpet at the TV Academy Nominees Celebration that he looked forward to having his Ted lasso all peers in the same time zone for a while so they can celebrate as a team. “It’s a real family feel to the show and I know every show says it and fair enough, but [it’s true for us]. Being able to be together is very special, ”he explained. “Especially after the year we had. It’s very hard to feel separated, but we all text each other all the time. Be together [here in L.A.], we plan to party, sit by the pool and drink a lot.

Phil Dunster and Hannah Waddingham.

Courtesy of Éric Charbonneau

Writer and producer Lee, who also attended Friday’s night in North Hollywood, confirmed the COVID-19 case safe and intimate, adding that it was the perfect way to celebrate. “Small is better because we are really a family. What we’ve done only exists because everyone came together to create this beautiful thing, so it’s really nice to just be with your people and celebrate that.

The party was an opportunity for Apple TV + executives to celebrate the company’s success, as it became the first streamer to earn a Top Series category within two years of the start of the original programming. The night could also be seen as a feather in the caps for Apple’s global video chiefs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. The couple joined Apple in 2017 from Sony Pictures Television, where they had been chairmen since 2005. During their tenure Sony, they helped set up The crown at Netflix, and that series topped with 11 wins in total, including the top prize as Outstanding Drama Series.

Van Amburg said: “As Ted Lasso has taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that it has resulted in such a historic evening for Apple TV + as it is for the cast and crew of this special. . ” Erlicht added, “What Jason, Bill, Brendan, Joe and the entire creative team and cast of Ted lasso accomplished in a single season is a testament to the power of complex storytelling that continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the world.

Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Nick Mohammed.

Courtesy of Éric Charbonneau

Brendan Hunt and Cristo Fernandez.

Courtesy of Éric Charbonneau