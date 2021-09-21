Wendy Williams ‘Drank Every Day’ Prior to Hospitalization for ‘Psychiatric Problems’ and ‘Needs Serious Help’

WENDY Williams needs serious help and has been drinking daily after it was revealed she had been hospitalized with psychiatric issues, according to a source.

The daytime host, who pushed the season premiere of The Wendy Williams Show back two weeks, drank every day, even while the show was filming, “the insider exclusively told The Sun.

The source added that staff members said they would smell alcohol on her.

Everyone is a facilitator because they don’t want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smell of alcohol.

The 57-year-old host, who previously opened up about her sobriety issues, moved to a sober residential home in 2019 after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of 20 years.

Despite this, the source said: Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at home sober.

They added: Its employees are worried, but no one will ever speak up because they don’t want to lose their jobs.

She’s an alcoholic. A bad. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.

The daytime diva revealed to her audience in April 2019 that she was battling her addictions after filing for divorce from Kevin, 49, after it was revealed he had a baby with mistress Sharina Hudson, 35. years.

In a monologue in April 2020, Wendy confessed that she lived in a sober house.

She revealed at the time: I’m moving out of the sober house in a few days, you know. It will be Wendy on her own.

I have to tell you, you know, that I have had drug addiction issues, alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I have planned for myself and my son, she added.

The Sun first reported that the host was taken to a local New York hospital after police received a 911 call from their apartment building about a 57-year-old woman in need of psychiatric services, the last week.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and transported a woman matching Wendys’ description to a nearby hospital for assessment.

” PEOPLE ARE SCARED “

AWendy Williams Showsource added of the incident: Noonecan can tell him “No”. People are afraid to speak.

Another insider on the show previously revealed to The Sun: “The staff have been back for weeks and expect the show to return at the end of the month.

“Now, with the premiere pushed back, staff are increasingly concerned about the show’s fate.

Anambulance was pictured outside of Wendy’s posh apartment building last week.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Sun: There was a call for a non-violent 57-year-old woman in need of psychiatric services at this address on Wednesday morning. They were taken to hospital.

‘HARD TIME’

Recently a source saidSixth pageWendy feels lonely as she continues to struggle with her health.

The insider shared, “It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She is a single woman with very few friends. She has lost her marriage, her mother and lives alone.

There’s a lot of it on his plate. “

The official Instagram of Wendy Williams Shows reported that she was postponing her season premiere, after canceling several appearances earlier this month.

HEALTH ASSESSMENTS

Thepost said: While continuing her health assessments, Wendy tested positive for a groundbreaking case of COVID-19.

To give Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure our production meets all SAG / AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we plan to begin Season 13 of the Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.

In the meantime, reruns will be scheduled.

Earlier this month, the show announced that it was taking a step back from promotional events amid “ongoing health concerns and additional evaluations.”

A statement read: “She won’t be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20 for the Season 13 premiere.”

Fans worried about Wendy’s health in 2017, when she passed out during a live recording of her show on Halloween.

HEALTH PROBLEMS

At the time, the host blamed the frightening incident on overheating and lack of electrolytes.

But in February 2018, the TV star announced that she had Graves’ disease and had been living with it for years.

In March, Wendy showed viewers a close-up of her severely swollen ankles while sharing that she suffered from lymphedema.

The daytime talk show host admitted that she couldn’t even walk two blocks due to the illness.

WENDY’S ROMANCE

Amid her health issues, Wendy struggled with her sobriety in 2019 following an ugly separation from her ex-husband.

The popular TV host, who has spoken openly about her alcoholism and drug addiction issues in the past, sought treatment during this difficult time. She reportedly signed up for drug rehab in Florida.

REHABILITATION SESSION

Wendy returned to New York from rehab and moved into a sober house in early 2019, the star admitted.

Wendy would eventually file for a divorce, however, the pressures of their separation escalated further when their son, Kevin Jr., had an alleged altercation with his father in a New Jersey parking lot.

The 21-year-old was later arrested for common assault, a charge that will ultimately be dismissed.

Wendy later claimed that she knew Kevin had a “side girl” for almost 15 years of their nearly 22-year marriage.

