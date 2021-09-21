



September 20, 2021 The Secretary of State announced the transmission to Congress of an updated report required by Section 353 of the United States Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, known as the Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors List. The updated report includes the five magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice who have undermined democratic processes or institutions: scar Alberto Lpez Jerez, Elsy Dueas Lovos, Jos ngel Prez Chacn, Luis Javier Surez Magaa and Hctor Nahn Martnez. The five magistrates are included for accepting direct appointments to the House by the Legislative Assembly, in an unusual process in apparent violation of the processes set out in Article 186 of the Constitution, which requires the selection of such magistrates from a list of candidates drawn up by the National Council of the Judiciary. The previous five magistrates were abruptly removed from their posts for no legitimate reason after the seat of the newly elected Legislative Assembly on May 1. After their installation, the new magistrates declared their installation by the Legislative Assembly to be constitutional. Subsequently, magistrates also undermined democratic processes or institutions by endorsing a controversial interpretation of the Constitution allowing the re-election of the President despite an express prohibition in the Constitution prohibiting consecutive presidential terms. The actions of these five magistrates demonstrate a clear strategy to undermine judicial independence and remove a critical counterweight to the executive, said Chargé d’Affaires Jean Manes. These actions undermine the bilateral relations that the United States strives to have with the government of El Salvador. The Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors List is a tool, mandated by the US Congress in December 2020, designed to provide immediate consequences for those currently involved in corruption and acts that undermine democracy in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. The initial report was released on July 1 for all three countries and includes foreign individuals who have been determined to have knowingly participated in actions that undermine democratic processes or institutions or who have been determined to have knowingly participated in acts of significant corruption. It is supposed to serve as a deterrent. As per Section 353 requirements, foreign persons listed in this report are generally not eligible for visas and admission to the United States. Foreign persons listed in this report will have their visas immediately revoked and any other valid visa or entry document will be revoked, unless a national security exception or waiver is granted. In accordance with Section 353 (g), this report will be published in the Federal Register. The Department will continue to investigate those covered by the report and examine all tools available to deter and disrupt corrupt and anti-democratic activities in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The Department also continues to actively review other credible corruption information and allegations and will use all applicable authorities, as appropriate, to ensure that corrupt officials do not seek refuge in the United States. The Savior scar Alberto Lpez Jerez, President of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador. Elsy Dueas beds, Magistrada, Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador. Jos ngel Prez Chacn, Magistrate, Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador. Luis Javier Surez Magaa, Magistrate, Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador. Hctor Nahn Martnez, Magistrate, Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of El Salvador.

