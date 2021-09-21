The Extraordinary Life of the Campus Squirrel – The Minnesota Daily

It’s an unusually warm afternoon in Spring 2020, and University of Minnesota graduate Colin Vehmeier is sitting at a picnic table in Van Cleve Park, a Cuban sandwich and yerba mate tea in hand. . A few bites in his meal, Vehmeier notices that he is not alone. This squirrel comes up behind me like he’s probably within a foot of me, he says. His eyes were on the sandwich.

To Vehmeiers’ surprise, the squirrel provided reinforcements. Now I have a squirrel on my table, a squirrel behind me and then one sitting next to me, he said, and I’m not doing well.

After a total of eight squirrels surrounded his table, Vehmeier returned the rest of his sandwich and left the park. It’s their territory, and I’ve learned not to play with them, he explained. I felt their motives were grim.

Apprehending an unsuspecting picnicker’s sandwich, taking off with a student lab notebook and opening a white claw for a happy hour for a squirrel in college is just another day in the life .

Tall, brave, and with bushy tails, campus squirrels are far from average. Their infamy in college can be attributed to their mischievous antics, resulting in funny anecdotes and minor inconvenience for the students. Whether they are preparing a food theft or taking out of a trash can, it is evident that these urban creatures behave very differently from their rural counterparts. Education and nature combine in this story of urbanization, as human influence works in tandem with physiology to create these fuzzy urban exploiters.

Move over, the waffles, squirrels just might be the real alpha rodents on campus.

Goldy’s gopher or Goldy’s gopher?

The legacy of the squirrels on campus extends far beyond their daring escapades. In fact, they play an interesting role in the history of the University, dating back over a century.

After graduating from college in 2008, Ryan Barland became an oral historian at the Minnesota Historical Society. The intersection between his love for the sport and history has become a unique area of ​​expertise for Barland, especially when it comes to the Golden Gophers.

Barland explained that there is more to Goldy Gopher, the beloved face of the University than the name suggests. The mystery originated in the 1800s with a political scandal, railroad tycoons, and some deviation in a newspaper cartoon involving none other than the squirrels themselves.

In 1857, a land grant bill was proposed to the Minnesota legislature that would authorize a loan of $ 5 million to be used for railroad construction. The railway companies receiving this grant were headed by prominent politicians, including representatives and leaders of both parties. Due to the political prowess of the railroad tycoons and the hand in the legislature, the bill passed with ease.

In opposition to this, a resident of Saint Paul named Robert Ormsby Sweeny designed a political cartoon depicting supporters of the bill as striped ground squirrels pulling a cart through a railroad. Nine men with bags of money around their necks support the rails from below, which represent lawmakers allegedly bribed to support passage of the bill.

Because of this, Minnesota became known as the Gopher State, Barland said, which ultimately led to the university adopting the nickname and mascot. But there was a major gap in the cartoon that was overlooked before its release and subsequent infamy; although Sweeny referred to them as waffles, the creatures he portrayed were actually 13-line ground squirrels.

They are not chipmunks, and they certainly are not ground squirrels, these often misidentified ground squirrels are a species in their own right. Their backs and tails are decorated with a distinct striped pattern, almost identical to the one seen on the tail of the intrepid University mascot.

I don’t think the University of Minnesota squirrels sound quite the same, Barland said. The ship had already been sailing by then, and everyone was on board instead with the name gopher.

Happy hours, robberies and other hijinks

Whether or not you embrace his true identity, Goldys’ story makes one thing clear: squirrels are part of college roots. They’re not going anywhere anytime soon, and they’re not afraid to make their presence known.

I once saw a squirrel trying to drink a white claw that had been left on my patio, said Alyssa Arnold, a third-year university student. If you are coming from out of town, this behavior may come as a surprise. You might be used to seeing squirrels hiding acorns for later, but you probably aren’t alcoholic seltzer.

These squirrels are interested in more than cocktails, although they are here to drink and dine, and just like the students, they will do whatever it takes to get their paws on free food. Avery Wageman, a communications studies graduate, said she had seen one steal a slice of pizza from a trash can, then climb a power line to eat it.

Barrett Seeley, a second year neuroscience student, experienced this tenacity. She was sitting outside after shopping for school supplies at Coffman Memorial Union and decided to leave her things behind as she entered to use the bathroom. Upon her return, Seeley said she was shocked to see a particularly buff campus squirrel running away with her chemistry lab notebook.

It’s my first year on campus, so it was a little shocking because all the squirrels in the suburbs are very small and don’t interact with people, she said.

Although she had to buy a new notebook, Seeley said the encounter put the campus squirrels in a positive light for her. It just shows their resilience when they want to get a task done, Seeley said.

To get used to or not to get used to

The explanation behind this kind of behavior comes down to the physiology of the squirrels on campus.

Charlotte Devitz is preparing her doctorate in ecology, evolution and behavior. His thesis focuses on the impact of urbanization on wildlife; in particular, how certain behavioral traits facilitate adaptation to urban environments.

Devitz chose to conduct his research on squirrels, calling them urban exploiters. She noted that they are taking advantage of new resources offered by the campus, such as increased availability of food. They’re so used to being fed by people that they’re pretty relentless, she says.

Devitz noted that one of the biggest behavioral differences in urban squirrels compared to those in rural areas is their level of comfort with people. Basically, they just get used to being around people, she said. Likewise, they are much more daring at stealing food and their willingness to interact with things that are unnatural.

This addiction to people and other potential threats, according to Devitz, is beneficial for their immune systems and other physiological functions.

She explained that if someone walked through a rural site with a dog that started to pounce on a squirrel, the squirrel would respond to stress, which is an extremely energy-intensive process. Urbanization increases the frequency with which squirrels come into contact with such threats; if they mount a stress response with each occurrence, this frequency could have a whole cascade of physiological effects.

It can affect their ability to continue and reproduce, it can weaken immune function for them, Devitz said. So the city squirrels have to get used to it and learn that these things are not always going to kill them. Obviously, there are always risks as there might be a dog following them, so it’s a balance of risks. But in most cases, it will be beneficial for these animals to get used to, she said.

On the other hand, this addiction might be less of a benefit and more of a nuisance for students. But if a squirrel is watching you for a bite to eat, Devitz has a few tips.

If you ignore them long enough and just try to run away, they might leave you alone, she said. You might not have to give them your Cuban sandwich, but who knows.