Documentary Director Responds – The Hollywood Reporter

As mind-boggling as Robert Durst’s “Killed Them All” Confession at the End of the HBO Docuseries The Jinx That was six years ago, the filmmaker behind the award-winning series says he was not shocked when Durst was sentenced on Friday for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman.

“I can’t say I was surprised because if you watch the trial it was extraordinary,” Jarecki said in an interview on Hello america On Monday. “Bob admits in the lawsuit that he lied five times and perjured himself in this lawsuit. He also admits that he lied in his previous lawsuit.… You may not be surprised, but at the same time c t is very gratifying because you also know that he is a man who has evaded justice for so long that all you can do is hope for the families of the victims that there will be none. be surprises.

Durst’s wife, Kathie, went missing in 1982. He has denied killing her and has never been charged with a crime related to her disappearance, but her body has never been found and she has been reported. legally dead. Berman was shot in December 2000; she was ready to tell the police how she had helped cover up Kathie’s death.

In The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst, Durst was confronted with incriminating evidence uncovered during filming and was caught talking to himself into a live microphone and saying, “What did I do? Killed them all, of course.

During the trial, Durst, who said he regretted taking part in the docuseries, claimed his comments were taken out of context, but Jarecki points out that the full audio around Durst’s comment “killed them all Refutes his theory.

“It’s pretty clear what he said. He says, ‘Killed them all, of course.’ And then in court, when asked about it, he said, “Well, actually, I didn’t hear the part right before where I said, ‘They’ll think I’m killed them all, of course ”. And then they play the actual recording, and he burps right before he says “killed them all, of course.” So there really is no time. … After that strange little burp, he said, “killed them all, of course”.

Durst was arrested in New Orleans in 2015, less than 24 hours before The JinxThe finale aired, on a warrant for Berman’s murder. While the timing of Durst’s arrest was a shocking turn of events and may have sparked additional interest in the final, Jarecki and his team maintained it was just a coincidence.

“We don’t have that kind of power. We are not responsible for the time of the arrest, and we had no idea when the arrest was made, ”Jarecki said on GMA the day after the Jinx final broadcast in 2015.

Jarecki took the tour after the final six years ago, and on what was then titled CBS this morning When asked if he thought Durst “killed them all,” Jarecki replied: “I think that is certainly what he is saying, and I have no reason to believe that it is. is not the case. “

And talk to The New York Times with producer Marc Smerling in 2015, the director went further, claiming that while he didn’t have a clear opinion one way or the other on Durst’s guilt or innocence before he started to working on the documentary, “Our opinion now is that he’s guilty. You can’t say that from a legal perspective. We can just say that from the perspective of our opinions.

The Jinx won two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

As for Jarecki’s sequel and his exploration of Durst’s story – he also directed the 2010 fictional film based on Durst’s life, All the good stuff, with Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst – director said GMA Monday, “I’m still filming all of this. Everything is fascinating to me. I don’t think Bob’s story is over. … But the bigger question is how it happened and how it took 40 years for there to be any responsibility. This makes for a very interesting story for the future.