Bipasha Basu celebrates 20 years of debut film Ajnabee, calls Bollywood trip beautiful

It’s a special day for Bipasha Basu as her first film, Ajnabee, marked 20 years after its release today, September 21. Director duo Abbas-Mustan helmed the thriller which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. On Ajnabees’ 20th birthday, Bipasha shared a heartfelt note reflecting her journey in Bollywood.

BIPASHA BASU MARKS 20 YEARS OF AJNABEE, SAYS SHE IS GRANTED FOR LOVE FOREVER

Bipasha Basu likes to share her thoughts with her fans on social media. The actress recalled the day when audiences took her into their hearts with her first film, Ajnabee. Marking 20 years of her Instagram release with throwback photos, Bipasha wrote: “This is the first day audiences have welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years ago my first movie, #ajnabee released on September 21, 2001. Time has passed because the love I receive from my fans, supporters, film fraternity and the media is still going strong. I am grateful for this love forever (sic).

She also thanked everyone associated with the film. She added that #ajnabee will be special to me forever. I’m grateful to my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai, producer Vijay Galani, all of my co-actors – @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan, my very first crew (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada) and the whole unit This was a nice trip from then to now. I am truly blessed # 20yearsofajnabee (sic).

ABOUT BIPASHA BASU AND KARAN SINGH GROVER

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The two often share photos they like.

Take a look at some of the posts:

Bipasha and Karan were last seen together in the suspenseful web series Dangerous. It was directed by Bhushan Patel and written by Vikram Bhatt.

READ ALSO | Bipasha Basu Stuns In Swimsuit Printed In Maldives Vacation Photos