Abhay Deol on role of father of teenager Avantika Vandanapu in Spin: If we were in Bollywood, we would be opposite each other | Bollywood

Abhay Deol, who plays the role of the father of a teenage girl in the Disney Channel movie Spin, said he was happy to be playing a role suited to his age. The film is the story of a Native American teenager Rhea Kumar (Avantika Vandanapu) who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes.

In an interview, the 45-year-old actor said that if he and Avantika starred in a Bollywood movie, he would be paired in front of her instead of being cast as his father.

Speaking to a major daily, Abhay said that I first played a father in Manorama Six Feet Under, which was my fifth film. I had no idea I was going to be a dad in my fifth movie, when I should have just been dancing and running around the trees. But it made me play the role of the father of a five-year-old; I had never played the father of a teenager before that. Avantika is great and easy to work with, he said.

If we were in Bollywood, we would be facing each other. They would age her by 10 years, they would age me by 10 years. So it was nice to play an age-appropriate character and be the father of a teenager. It was nice to have people saying, you don’t look like a father. I mean technically, I can be Avantikas’ father. So it was nice to be told, you don’t look like him, and it was nice to play at that point and actually I was fine, especially because of my white hair, he said. added.

Previously, Abhay had said in an Instagram post that his fans expected him to be part of alternate and edgy narratives that challenge the status quo, but Spin was deviating from his own status quo. It’s a little gem of a movie that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Happy to be a part of it! he added.